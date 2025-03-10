INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES GAIN EASIER ACCESS TO EU FUNDING THROUGH SECOND WINGS AND FINNOVA PARTNERSHIP

Second Wings announces a partnership with Finnova to support international companies expand into Europe via Portugal, providing access to EU funding.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Second Wings , a leading business internationalization consultancy, has announced a strategic partnership with Finnova , a European foundation based in Brussels specializing in innovation financing.This agreement means that international companies looking for the best entry point into the European market and choosing Portugal will now benefit not only from the country's existing advantages—such as tax incentives and a pro-business environment—but also from structured and facilitated access to European Union funds. With Finnova’s specialized support, businesses will be better equipped to identify and secure financing for innovation and expansion."Portugal is one of the best gateways to the European market, but many business owners are unaware of the EU funding opportunities available to them. This partnership addresses that gap by ensuring that international companies choosing Portugal have all the necessary support to secure financing and scale their ventures with European-backed funding," says Fernando Miguel Biscaia Fraga, partner at Second Wings.Furthermore, Juanma Revuelta, CEO of Finnova Foundation, stated:"This strategic partnership with Second Wings is a crucial step for Finnova in our mission to facilitate access to European Union funds for international companies. Through this partnership, we are not only providing financing opportunities but also supporting sustainable growth and innovation in Europe. Portugal, as a gateway to the European market, positions itself as a key hub for the development of projects that drive the circular economy, digitalization, and entrepreneurship."Portugal and Lusophony are a priority for Finnova. This partnership is another step toward fostering cooperation in key sectors such as Forestry management, Wildfire preventio, Digital transformation, Cultural and sustainable tourism. All of these areas align with Finnova’s commitment to innovation as a driving force for progress.Finnova has successfully managed a total of €38 million in interregional cooperation funds, benefiting startups and scaleups across various industries. The timing of this collaboration is particularly strategic, as the new European Commission's financial framework, presented under the Horizon Europe program, offers unparalleled opportunities for Portugal, with a total budget exceeding €100 billion.Through this collaboration, Second Wings and Finnova provide a complete support ecosystem, ensuring that international companies working with Second Wings can access the best opportunities to grow in Europe.Now, those choosing Portugal as their business hub can benefit from:✅ Expert support in securing EU funding – Guidance in identifying the right funding programs and preparing successful applications.✅ A strong European network of strategic contacts – Direct connections with key partners, investors, and public institutions.✅ Local presence in key European business hubs – Offices in Brussels, Madrid, Valencia, Seville, Tenerife, and Santiago de Chile.✅ Workshops and training on EU funding – Events focused on investment opportunities and business growth strategies for international companies.Second Wings has already helped numerous international companies establish and expand their businesses in Europe via Portugal. Now, with Finnova’s expertise, it offers a more structured pathway to EU funding, ensuring that investors in the region have access to the best tools for sustainable growth._________________________________________________________________________________________More Information📍 Second Wings – www.2ndwings.com | 📧 info@2ndwings.com | 📞 +351 220 973 300Second Wings supports international companies in establishing and growing their businesses in Europe, providing tailored solutions for investment, expansion, and market entry.📍 Finnova – www.finnova.eu | 📧 info@finnova.eu | 📞 +32 2 626 18 80Finnova is a European foundation based in Brussels, specializing in securing funding for innovative projects, with a focus on sustainability, entrepreneurship, and EU-backed financing opportunities.

