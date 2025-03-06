International experts gather at UM to discuss TNFR2 immunoregulation and innovative drug development

MACAU, March 6 - The International Symposium on TNFR2 Immunobiology and Immunopharmacology was held at the University of Macau (UM). The event brought together renowned experts and scholars from prestigious institutions worldwide, including Harvard University, University of Oxford, Yale University, and Johns Hopkins University, as well as R&D professionals from the pharmaceutical industry. The two-day symposium provided a valuable platform for exchange and cooperation among experts in life sciences from Macao and mainland China, allowing young researchers to interact with internationally renowned scientists.

The symposium was co-organised by Professor Chen Xin, director of the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences and director of the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine at UM, and Professor Denise L. Faustman from Harvard University. In his opening remarks, UM Rector Yonghua Song highlighted UM’s commitment to advancing research and education on the frontline of biomedicine and promoting international academic cooperation. Chen noted that Macao’s research achievements in TNFR2 (tumour necrosis factor receptor type II) have become an important part of global efforts in the field, showcasing Macao’s contributions to contemporary science and technology. He also thanked the Science and Technology Development Fund of the Macao SAR for its significant support of conducting TNFR2 research in Macao.

The event brought together researchers from Harvard University, University of Oxford, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, Leiden University, National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), University of Toulouse, University of Würzburg, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University), University of California, San Diego, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, University of Groningen, Ghent University, University of Southern Denmark, University of Florida, University of Miami, Duke-National University of Singapore (NUS) Medical School, Universiti Sains Malaysia, University of Macau (UM), and renowned academic and research institutions from Hong Kong and mainland China. Representatives from pharmaceutical companies worldwide, including BioNTech-resano GmbH, Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics (BITT), HiFiBiO Therapeutics, Simcere Pharmaceutical Group, and Adlai Nortye, reported on the latest research on the development of innovative drugs targeting TNFR2.

The symposium also featured 21 poster presentations from different countries and regions, providing more opportunities for academic exchange. Moreover, the symposium was an event officially endorsed by the US-based Society for Leukocyte Biology (SLB), which presented the Poster Award with prize of USD 1,000 to outstanding young researchers. The selection committee comprised of Professor Benoit L. Salomon from the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (Inserm), Professor Harald Wajant from the University of Würzburg, and Assistant Professor Nathan Archer from Johns Hopkins University. After a rigorous selection process, UM doctoral students Chen Zhonghao and Wang Yiru, along with Zhou Xiaofei, a researcher from Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co Ltd, received the awards.

Nearly 300 students, scholars, and professionals from renowned universities, research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, and innovation funding agencies worldwide also attended the symposium and engaged in in-depth discussions on the potential applications of TNFR2 in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. In her closing remarks, Faustman said that TNFR2 is now considered a promising target in the treatment of tumours and autoimmune diseases. In-depth research into its immunobiological mechanisms is crucial for driving innovative drug development. She added that exchanges and discussions at the symposium have laid a solid foundation for future breakthroughs.

Also present at the opening ceremony of the symposium were Ip Kuai Lam, member of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund of the Macao SAR and Carlos Roberto Xavier, head of the Department of Higher Education of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government.