HPBExpo25 in New Orleans: Bringing Hearth, Barbecue, and Outdoor Living Event to the Bayou

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Expo (HPBExpo25), the premier event for the hearth, barbecue, and outdoor living industry, will take place from March 26-29 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. With strong registration numbers, an expanded educational program, and dynamic exhibits, HPBExpo25 is set to be the must-attend event of the year.

Over four days, attendees will explore North America’s largest marketplace for hearth, barbecue, and outdoor living products. The event kicks off with pre-show meetings and functions on March 26, followed by exhibits from March 27-29. HPBExpo will showcase a wide range of products, from fireplaces and firepits, to grills and complete outdoor kitchens. With over 300 brands—including Titanium and Gold sponsors like Hearth & Home Technologies, Industrial Chimney Company, and Regency Fireplaces—revealing the latest innovations, this is the ultimate event to engage with industry leaders. Registered attendees can access the full exhibitor list via the mobile app.

HPBExpo25 features educational sessions, live demonstrations in Indoor and Outdoor Burn exhibit areas, and cutting-edge product displays, offering an unparalleled opportunity to explore innovations. Networking opportunities and business development will be in full swing with events like Retailer Roundtables, Affiliate Receptions, and the Ultimate Awards Show & Bayou Bash Industry Party, all providing chances to build valuable partnerships.

“HPBExpo25 will feature double the live demonstrations for Indoor Burning and an expanded Outdoor Burn, giving attendees the chance to experience the latest advancements in heating and cooking technologies,” said Jill McClure, President and CEO of the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association.

The opening session, sponsored by Hearth & Home Technologies, will feature industry leaders Brian Smith, President of Hearth & Home Technologies, and Henry Hall, President of Skytech II, LLC and Chairman of the HPBA Board of Directors, as they discuss "Leading Through Times of Change." Additionally, the Education Program, sponsored by Copperfield Academy, offers 36 expert-led sessions and introduces an exciting new outdoor classroom— all available at no cost to attendees. National Fireplace Institute Certification review courses with exams will also be available onsite with pre-registration.

Here are a few can't-miss sessions:

- Leadership Panel: Transforming Your Company to Embrace Change – Amanda Cohen of BAC Fireside Group, Andrew Ingram of Woodland Direct, Elizabeth Margles of Ortal, and Kristetta Miller of Louisiana Fireplace discuss strategies for building adaptable businesses.

- Building a Training Program for New Salespeople – Tim Reed of WhyFire, LLC & The Fire Time Network provides a step-by-step guide to onboarding programs that accelerate new hire productivity.

- Train Your Customer, Eliminate Callbacks – Bill Ryan of Ryan and Sun Chimney Contractors and Michael Segerstrom of Bridgewater Chimney Sweeps LLC share insights on customer education to reduce service callbacks.

Early Registration Ending Soon

Register by March 25 for the best rates—$179 for the first badge and $129 for additional badges for non-members, or $69 for extra badges for members. After March 26, rates increase. Register now at www.hpbexpo.com!

(Note: Exhibitor badge pricing differs from attendee rates.)

About HPBExpo:

HPBExpo is the premier event for the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries, and the largest trade show of its kind. It unites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry professionals to showcase cutting-edge products, innovations, and trends. Attendees have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of exhibits, attend informative educational sessions, and network with key industry leaders. For more details, visit www.hpbexpo.com.

About the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA):

The Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) is a national trade organization committed to advancing the hearth, patio, and barbecue industries. HPBA provides its members with essential resources, advocacy, and industry insights to help them grow their businesses. Through education, networking, and industry events, HPBA enhances professional development and champions the benefits of hearth, barbecue, and outdoor living products to consumers and regulators alike. For more information, visit www.hpba.org.

