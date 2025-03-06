Submit Release
Important Notice: Tax Filing Extensions: Hurricane Helene Six Additional Counties

Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:52am

Consistent with the IRS’s decision to extend federal due dates to May 1, 2025, for those businesses located in a designated disaster area resulting from Hurricane Helene, the Department has extended the franchise and excise tax filing and payment due dates to May 1, 2025. These extensions apply to all taxpayers located in any disaster area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Tennessee (FEMA) and for whom the IRS has issued an extension. Under Notice #24-09, this initially included Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties. On November 5, 2024, the IRS issued an extension for six additional counties FEMA designated as disaster areas: Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock, Jefferson, Sevier, and Sullivan. Read more information in important notice #25-02.

