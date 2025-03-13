Enhanced SAP metadata coverage capabilities for Safyr announced by Silwood Technology

Silwood have significantly increased Safyr's metadata coverage for SAP S/4HANA by harvesting metadata for SAP IDOCs, HANA Calculation Views and Internal Tables.

ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silwood Technology Limited has announced the immediate release of Safyr Version 8.1. This latest version of the product significantly expands the categories of metadata which the market leading ERP metadata discovery product harvests from SAP S/4HANA.These enhancements allow customers to take advantage of this significantly increased coverage of SAP S/4HANA metadata and enabling them to deliver additional value from their data intelligence, data catalog, data lineage, analytics and governance projects.Safyr 8.1 includes number of new capabilities for SAP S/4HANA systems. Safyr now supports the harvesting of metadata relating to SAP IDocs and SAP Internal Tables. IDoc stands for “Intermediate Document”, and is used by SAP as the standard document for exchanging data between different systems. Safyr also includes the extraction of HANA Calculation Views from SAP S/4HANA, and their lineage to other Hana Calculation Views and Tables. Further changes have also been introduced to allow for simpler differentiate between ‘Classic’ ABAP views and CDS Views. A brief video highlighting these new features is also available.Safyr puts the ability to find and use these features, which have traditionally been restricted to SAP technical specialists, into the hands of the data teams who need them to deliver the benefits from their projects in an agile, timely and cost effective way.Commenting on the latest version of Safyr, Silwood Technology's Technical Director Nick Porter said; "As customer requirements evolve to need access to deeper metadata in S/4HANA, we continue to deliver the features they need to support their ambitions for metadata coverage for data intelligence. These latest developments provide the advanced capabilities our customers have been requesting to be able to access and use increasingly technical metadata in SAP's S/4HANA applications, and we are pleased to be able to continue to provide them with a more comprehensive metadata coverage for their data intelligence projects."The design of Safyr means that all of these newly supported metadata assets can be used immediately with data catalog, data governance, data lineage platforms including Collibra, Alation, Actian, Quest, and Precisely as well as in support of broader data intelligence projects and a wide range of other software tools such as ER/Studio and SAP PowerDesigner.About Silwood Technology LimitedSilwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata harvesting software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP BW, SAP MDG, SAP SuccessFactors HXM, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Siebel.‍Silwood Technology’s product, Safyrsupports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.Representative customers include BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.Silwood partners include Collibra, Alation, Precisely, Informatica, Quest, Actian (Zeenea), Solidatus, Idera and more.‍To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit our website.SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

