ER/Studio and Silwood Technology to Fast-Track Delivery of SAP Metadata into Microsoft Purview for Data Governance
SAP customers can access & exploit metadata from SAP ERP systems in Microsoft Purview to ensure comprehensive coverage for Critical Data Governance Initiatives
For any company using SAP and looking to build a data governance program in Microsoft Purview, the combination of ER/Studio and Safyr is the ideal solution to deliver value quickly.”ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UK, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ER/Studio and Silwood Technology announce that their market-leading products deliver an answer to the challenge of facilitating rapid and accurate ingestion of relevant SAP ERP metadata by Microsoft Purview. The combined solution allows data professionals to take control of the process of delivering trusted metadata from SAP into Microsoft Purview for the governance of data assets and enhancing enterprise data management.
— Jamie Knowles, Senior Product Manager, ER/Studio
Microsoft Purview provides a comprehensive range of data governance, management, and compliance solutions to help businesses manage their data across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments. With advanced data discovery, classification, and protection capabilities, Microsoft Purview enables organizations to effectively meet regulatory requirements and secure their data assets.
For SAP customers who have implemented SAP’s ERP applications, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC etc., they represent a critical source of data and content for enterprise data catalog and governance projects. However, they also present significant challenges which can hinder, or even prevent, their use in data catalogs unless addressed effectively.
These challenges include:
* Large and Complex Data Model: With around 100,000 tables that must be analyzed, sub-setted, and curated for use in Microsoft Purview.
* Opaque Technical Naming: Data objects have technical names without business context available in the database.
* Lack of Defined Relationships: No relationships are defined between tables in the database, making it virtually impossible to understand the intricacies of the data model.
SAP customers who are considering or implementing Microsoft Purview can take advantage of the capabilities of Safyr, which provides access to the meaningful business metadata in SAP together with the ability to discover and subset the key data assets required before curating them ready for use as fully populated models in ER/Studio.
Commenting on how SAP customers can gain more value from Microsoft Purview; Roland Bullivant, Sales and Marketing Director of Silwood Technology said “Silwood Technology is delighted to be working with Idera to enable faster delivery of SAP ERP metadata for Microsoft Purview, This collaboration will empower Purview customers to take advantage of the integration between Safyr and ER/Studio, realizing the opportunities Purview offers for enhanced enterprise data governance and management by incorporating SAP metadata more quickly, easily, and accurately.”
ER/Studio is pivotal in transforming curated SAP data into structured catalogs within Microsoft Purview. Organizations can use ER/Studio to create comprehensive data models and business glossaries that enhance data governance and discoverability. Integrating ER/Studio with Safyr and Microsoft Purview streamlines the process of making SAP metadata more accessible and valuable for data professionals. This ensures that SAP data can be managed effectively, supporting data governance and mesh initiatives.
Jamie Knowles, Sr. Product Manager, ER/Studio said: "For any company using SAP and looking to build a data governance program in Microsoft Purview, the combination of ER/Studio and Safyr is the ideal solution to deliver value quickly."
About ER/Studio
ER/Studio is a leading provider of data modeling solutions, offering businesses the tools necessary to accurately design, manage, and understand their data architecture. With a focus on enhancing data governance, compliance, and collaboration, ER/Studio is at the forefront of empowering organizations to treat data as a strategic asset.
About Silwood Technology
Silwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata harvesting software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, SAP BW/4HANA, SAP BW, SAP MDG, SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Siebel.
Silwood Technology’s product, Safyr® supports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of complex data governance and other critical data and information management transformation projects.
Representative customers include BASF, Gewobag, ATB Financial, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others across virtually all vertical sectors.
Contact:
Melissa Brownlee
Idera, Inc.
+1 512-226-8080
melissa.brownlee@idera.com
Roland Bullivant
Silwood Technology Limited
+44 1344 876553
rbullivant@silwoodtechnology.com
Building a Data Catalog in Purview with SAP metadata using Safyr and ER Studio