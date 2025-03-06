England’s top doctor to stand down after over seven years

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England has today announced that he will step down this summer, after over seven years in the role.

Professor Powis notified Amanda Pritchard of his intention to stand down in a letter in January. He will continue until early July, focusing on the medical training review for postgraduate doctors, ongoing work to improve stroke care as well as ongoing inquiry commitments.

As the most senior doctor within the NHS in England, Professor Powis played a key role in the pandemic response – leading the health service, supporting frontline workers and advising the public on dozens of government COVID briefings. He witnessed the first ever COVID vaccine delivered to Maggie Keenan in December 2020 – a pivotal moment in the NHS’s history, paving the way for millions of people to get protected against the virus, and saving thousands of lives.

During his tenure, he has led several national reviews as well as overseeing teams who have developed and implemented the national cardiovascular, respiratory and stroke programmes, the creation of the first national patient safety strategy, and the successful rollout of medical examiners.

He took up the role of national medical director in 2018, after 12 years as medical director at the Royal Free NHS Trust.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director said: “It has been an immense privilege to serve as national medical director for the NHS and I am incredibly grateful to have been supported by amazing colleagues working across the NHS to boost the experiences of patients.

“I have always been exceptionally proud to work in the NHS and while stepping down from this role, I remain passionate and committed to improving the health of patients and improving the experience of staff.

“My time in post has been dominated by the pandemic and its ongoing impact – I will forever be humbled by the extraordinary work of staff throughout the NHS to the greatest health emergency in a century and I am very proud of the support and advice I was personally able to give to staff, ministers and the public.”

Amanda Pritchard, NHS chief executive said: “It has been an honour to work alongside Steve – he is a dedicated public servant as well as a brilliant and kind colleague.

“His contribution to the NHS and the country was enormous during the pandemic. I am hugely grateful – as I know our colleagues, friends and families are too – for the vital role he played leading the medical profession’s response to a once in a century health emergency.

“He will be missed by colleagues across the NHS, but I know he will want to continue to play a role in public service in some way and support the NHS in any way he can – I wish him all the very best for all of his future endeavours.”

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “Steve has provided outstanding clinical leadership to the NHS over the last eight years, including during the biggest health emergency our country has faced in modern history. His knowledge, professionalism, and guidance helped the NHS rise to the challenges created by the pandemic.

“I would like to thank Steve, not only for his pivotal role in the COIVD vaccine roll out, but for all his work as medical director, including overseeing the team’s work in the creation of the national patient safety strategy.

“Between now and July, I look forward to working with Steve and the new leadership of NHS England under Jim Mackey, as we publish the 10 Year Plan for Health and combine investment with reform to build an NHS fit for the future.”

Former NHS chief executive Lord Stevens of Birmingham said: “Over the past seven years Steve Powis has brought integrity and judgement to many of the most complex questions affecting the NHS. Those who’ve worked most closely with him know that behind Steve’s calm and unflappable demeanour is a wise and experienced clinician deeply motivated by better patient care.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty: “Prof Steve Powis has been a remarkable clinical leader in the NHS during the most difficult crisis in its history. His calm, evidence-based advice both to the public in the media and in private helped the NHS meet the huge challenges it faced. We are all exceptionally fortunate he was in post over this period. He has also consistently championed improvements in patient care across the system throughout his time as National Medical Director.”

Sajid Javid, former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said: “Steve played a vital role in guiding the NHS through the pandemic, helping to save countless lives. His leadership and dedication to patient care have made a lasting impact, and I thank him for his outstanding service.”

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive officer of the Stroke Association and chair of the Richmond Group, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work with Steve over the years, his collaborative and collegiate approach has been invaluable to the Stroke Association but also to stroke survivors. Steve has always been a champion for stroke and has tirelessly put the interests of stroke survivors first throughout his tenure, which he recently demonstrated through his visits to all the thrombectomy centres across England. Although he will be sorely missed, we are optimistic that his leadership will continue and his lasting legacy will be that thrombectomy will be available to all who need it 24/7 and current unacceptable inequalities will be a thing of the past.

“Steve has also been a great friend to the Richmond Group of Charities over the years and we’ve hugely valued his leadership in driving improvements in care for people with long-term conditions whom our charities represent.”

Professor Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor, UKHSA said: “Steve has provided outstanding clinical leadership and unwavering dedication as National Medical Director of NHS England. His commitment to innovation, patient care and the resilience of the health system has made a lasting impact on healthcare in England. He has been a supportive and collaborative colleague bringing wisdom and clarity throughout our time working together. It has been a privilege to work alongside him.”

Dr Jeanette Dickson, Chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges said: “Steve Powis’ announcement that he’s to step down as medical director is another massive loss to the NHS. He has shown exemplary dedication to the healthcare system – leading it through what must be some of the toughest challenges it has ever faced. His calmness during COVID and his willingness to drive innovation to help the service get back on track after the pandemic earned him the enduring respect of the medical profession.

“On a personal level, he has also been great to work with and on behalf of all the medical royal college presidents, I wish him well in whatever he chooses to do next.”