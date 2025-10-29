Free ‘morning after pill’ for women at high street pharmacies thanks to NHS expansion

Women will be able to access the morning-after pill free of charge on the NHS in high-street pharmacies across England from today.

In the “biggest change to sexual health services since the 1960s”, the oral emergency contraception pill will be available for free to women from almost 10,000 pharmacies across the country without needing to see their GP or get an appointment at a sexual health clinic.

As part of a major expansion of pharmacy services announced by NHS England, people starting treatment with anti-depressants will also be able to seek additional advice and support about their medication and healthy lifestyle changes from their local pharmacist.

Earlier this year, pharmacies also began offering oral contraceptive pill consultations and repeat supplies, allowing women to start or continue the supply of their regular contraception from their local pharmacy.

The initiative is part of a wider package of support for community pharmacies and expanding access to NHS services, helping people to get the care they need in convenient, familiar settings.

From today, people who have been newly prescribed antidepressants will also be able to seek additional advice and support about their medication and healthy lifestyle changes from their local pharmacist.

Anyone aged 18 collecting their new prescription for anti-depressants will be able to get more information from their local pharmacist about how the medication is working and address any concerns they may have, they can also arrange a follow up telephone chat if they prefer.

Dr Sue Mann, NHS National Clinical Director in Women’s Health, said: “This is one of the biggest changes to sexual health services since the 1960s and a game-changer in making reproductive healthcare more easily accessible for women.

“Instead of trying to search for women’s services or explain their needs, from today women can just pop into their local pharmacy and get the oral emergency contraceptive pill free of charge without needing to make an appointment.

“Community pharmacists and their teams are trusted professionals who women will be able to speak to confidentially and address any concerns they may have.

“With 4 in 5 people living within a 20-minute walk from a pharmacy this service is another example of how the NHS is already delivering on our 10 Year Health Plan commitment to shift care into the heart of communities.”

Community pharmacies are staffed by pharmacists who are skilled and qualified health professionals who are ready to provide advice and support, helping patients access emergency contraception or extra guidance on their anti-depressant medication as part of routine community healthcare services.

They are at the heart of local healthcare and are playing a bigger role as the NHS shifts care into the community.

As well as over-the-counter support and treatment for minor health concerns, community pharmacy services can also supply prescription-only medicines, such as antibiotics and antivirals where clinically appropriate, to treat common conditions – including sinusitis, sore throat, earache, infected insect bites, impetigo, shingles, urinary tract infections (UTIs) – without the need to see a GP first.

These changes follow a record funding boost by government to pharmacies of £617 million over 2 years, supported by Community Pharmacy England.

A campaign running from 20 October 2025 until 4 January 2026 aims to build awareness of the support community pharmacists can offer to patients in their neighbourhood.

It will appear on adverts across TV on Demand services, on radio, in public spaces such as bus shelters, as well as adverts on relevant websites and search engines, online videos and social media.

Your local pharmacy can now also provide a free blood pressure check service for anyone over 40, and they are supporting patients who wish to stop smoking through the Smoking Cessation Service.

Community pharmacies are also playing an increasing role in NHS vaccination programmes, providing flu and Covid vaccinations to those eligible.

Janet Morrison, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: “Providing emergency contraception through community pharmacies is a fantastic move for widening access and convenience for patients across the country.

“Allowing regular supply of oral contraception from pharmacies has been well received, so building on this to now include emergency contraception is a natural step.

“Many pharmacies have been involved in similar local schemes for years, so we’re pleased to see this important new service introduce a consistent offer to women nationally.”