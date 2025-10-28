NHS artificial intelligence (AI) trial to diagnose prostate cancer up to a month faster

The NHS will test an AI-powered ‘one-day diagnostics’ service for prostate cancer that could transform diagnosis and save some men up to a month of waiting.

The new ‘one stop shop’ pilot, funded by NHS England, will use artificial intelligence to interpret MRI scans for men with suspected prostate cancer, helping spot lesions in a matter of minutes.

The AI tool is being trialled at up to 15 NHS hospitals with a pilot set to begin at the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust early next year of a new ‘rapid diagnosis’ pathway to offer all investigations within 1 day, with around 100 men expected to benefit.

If a scan is found to have a high-risk of cancer by the AI software, it will be sent immediately to a radiologist for priority review and the patient will be booked in for a biopsy the same day.

This gives doctors everything they need to either potentially give an all clear the same day or confirm a cancer diagnosis a few days later following review.

England’s top cancer doctor said the quicker diagnosis pathway could help save men “weeks of worry and uncertainty” and comes as part of major NHS and government plans to diagnose cancer more quickly.

If the trial is successful and the pathway can be rolled out widely across the NHS in future, it could lead to thousands being diagnosed and treated sooner.

Under current best practice guidelines, patients should receive an MRI and biopsy within 7 days of an urgent GP referral for suspected prostate cancer but depending on the capacity of radiologists this can be longer in some areas. This new AI scanning system could rapidly speed up the process for patients.

The faster diagnosis pathway could also help move care closer to home for patients, with AI-assisted MRI scans potentially being able to be performed in community diagnostic centres if found to be successful.

The aim of trialling this faster diagnosis service in Leeds using the AI tool Pi, developed by Lucida Medical, is to substantially increase the numbers of patients having suspected cancer diagnosed or ruled-out within 28-days.

In other sites, the tool – which research suggests can spot 95% of cancers – will be used in 10,000 scans to assist radiologist reporting of cancers and the decision-making process for next steps. This includes recommendations for active surveillance, biopsy and treatment planning, if appropriate.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in UK men, making up over a quarter of all male cancer diagnoses. Over 56,000 new cases are diagnosed in England each year and on average, more than 12,000 men die from prostate cancer each year in the UK.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS National Clinical Director for Cancer, said: “We’re really excited by the potential of artificial intelligence to speed up cancer diagnosis, and we hope this trial of an AI-powered ‘one-day diagnostics’ could be a game changer and help save men weeks of worry and uncertainty.

“As with all cancers, speed is crucial – the quicker the diagnosis, the sooner treatment can begin and help give the best chance of treatment being successful for patients and their families.

“Prostate cancer continues to have a devastating impact for tens of thousands of men and their loved ones every year in this country. We are determined to see more patients diagnosed or given the all-clear quicker, and combining the latest technology with this new testing pathway will give clinicians the tools they need to provide patients with peace of mind or pin down a cancer diagnosis as soon as possible”.

Dr Oliver Hulson, Consultant Radiologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and leading the trial in Leeds said: “As clinicians, we are always looking at ways to improve the diagnosis and treatment of cancer to ensure our patients get the expert care they need as quickly as possible.

“This latest innovation pilot aims to take that a step further. The AI assisted MRI screening introduces a rapid diagnostic approach, so that we can fast-track those patients that may need to receive further investigations through MRI scans and a biopsy, to have them all in 1 day at the Leeds Cancer Centre. We hope this can pave the way to mean faster treatment and better outcomes for our patients and their families”.

Allan Morton, 66, admits he had been ignoring symptoms including blood in his urine for around 3 years, dismissing it as a possible urinary tract infection.

One morning in February 2023 when he accidentally forgot to flush the toilet, his wife noticed how dark his urine was and urged him to get a GP appointment. He saw a GP that day, who tested his urine and found blood and booked him in for an MRI scan 2 days later. A further CT scan the following day was followed by a biopsy 2 weeks later and within the next few days he had a confirmed diagnosis of stage 3B prostate cancer.

Alan, who works as a senior estimating manager for a thermal insulation company, was placed on a course of hormone treatment and radiotherapy. Currently he is no longer on any medication for prostate cancer. and is now receiving regular PSA tests, which have stabilised.

Father of 2 Alan, who lives near the village of Ryton in the North East of England, said: “I was putting off seeing the doctor, why, I don’t know. Part of it was maybe that I’d heard the stories about guys having to endure weeks of worry, waiting for results of scans and tests, then only to find false positives being thrown up. A lot of unnecessary stress.

“If this AI trial proves to be effective and reliable when it comes to determining prostate health and gives answers sooner, perhaps even in a single day, then that could save not just time, but lives and relationships too. Anything that helps men to be diagnosed should there be a problem and thus face it sooner is progress well worth celebrating”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Prostate cancer is a devastating disease impacting thousands of men every year – and what makes this already incredibly challenging situation worse for these men are long waits for test results, diagnosis and treatment – it’s needlessly distressing for them and their families.

“By harnessing the power of technology we are revolutionising our NHS and tackling this, with AI able to deliver same day prostate diagnoses – delivering better outcomes for patients and fast support for doctors.

“This is modernising the NHS, making it fit for the future and boosting productivity and efficiency – ending needlessly long and apprehensive waits for test results, enabling patients to begin treatment as fast as possible and saving lives”.

Amy Rylance, Assistant Director of Health Improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is England’s most common cancer. Men desperately need quicker and fairer access to an accurate diagnosis and the right treatments. This new trial is exciting because it opens the door to just that.

“The process of getting diagnosed in the NHS is safer and more accurate than it’s ever been, thanks to recent advances like MRI scans and targeted biopsies. The AI tool could represent a further step change, saving men prolonged anxiety and the bother of hospital trips, while also increasing capacity for our hard-working NHS workforce.

Lucy Davies, VP of Clinical at Lucida Medical and NHS Innovation Accelerator Fellow said: “Through our partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospitals and NHS England, we aim to show that our technology Pi™ can help doctors rapidly identify men with prostate cancer. This has the potential to enable a more efficient care pathway, supporting a ‘one stop shop’ for diagnosis, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for patients and cost savings”

The project is one of 7 innovative pilots backed by a £14 million investment aimed to improve the early detection of cancer, as part of the NHS Cancer Programme Innovation Open Call.