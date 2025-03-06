Attorney General James Delivers More Than $344,000 of Baby Formula to Bronx Families

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office secured more than $344,000 worth of baby formula from Marine Park Distribution Inc. (Marine Park) for families in the Bronx. The donation is part of the $675,000 worth of baby formula that Attorney General James secured as a result of her settlement with Marine Park and its affiliate Formula Depot Inc. (Formula Depot) for illegal price gouging during the nationwide formula shortage in 2022. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Marine Park and Formula Depot raised prices of formula during the shortage in violation of New York’s price gouging laws. At times, Marine Park doubled the price of a can of formula, charging its customers up to $36 for a can of formula that cost $18 before the shortage. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) will work with Roads to Success, a nonprofit in the Bronx, to distribute the formula to families in need.

“Using a national emergency to raise prices on hardworking families who are struggling to find enough food for their children is despicable,” said Attorney General James. “Marine Park broke the law when they took advantage of a dangerous formula shortage to make even higher profits, and now they have to pay for it. Thanks to my office’s investigation, today we’re delivering essential baby formula to families in the Bronx. I thank Roads to Success for their work to distribute this formula to those in need, and I will continue to go after price gougers who try to cheat New Yorkers during a crisis.”

“We are deeply grateful to Attorney General Letitia James and her office for their unwavering commitment to supporting families in need,” said Sheila Duke, CEO of Roads to Success. “Access to baby formula is not just a necessity, it is a lifeline for parents striving to provide for their children. At Roads to Success, we witness struggles of families facing food insecurity, and we know how critical this support is for the health and well-being of infants in our community. This generous donation will bring much-needed relief to Bronx families. We are honored to play a pivotal role in distributing these essential resources and remain committed to advocating for the well-being of the families we serve.”

New York’s price gouging laws prohibit vendors from unconscionably increasing prices on goods that are vital to consumers’ health, safety, or welfare during market disruptions such as the 2022 formula shortage. In May 2022, Attorney General James issued warnings to more than 30 retailers across the state to stop overcharging for baby formula after consumers reported unreasonably high prices.

Baby formula is a critical food source for the vast majority of infants across the country. Three out of four infants in the U.S. consume baby formula during the first six months of their lives. The 2022 shortage caused by a manufacturing plant closure and recall created significant hardship for families across New York as supplies dwindled and prices rose. An OAG investigation found that Marine Park, which sells baby formula to retailers, and Formula Depot, which sells to consumers online, raised prices over 60 percent more than was allowed under the law during the shortage, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars more in revenue. One consumer, who relied on Formula Depot for formula safe for babies with milk and soy allergies, bought a case of formula for $190, only to be charged $245 for the same case just a few weeks later.

As a result of OAG’s investigation, Marine Park and Formula Depot must provide $675,000 of baby formula that Attorney General James will donate to New Yorkers in need by November 2025. In addition, the two companies are barred from future price gouging and have paid a $75,000 penalty to the state. In December 2024, Attorney General James made the first formula donation of 3,300 cans of baby formula worth about $140,000 to Foodlink in Rochester. Today’s donation will deliver 7,520 cans of powder formula and 3,510 bottles of liquid formula to families in the Bronx through Roads to Success, a nonprofit organization that runs a DYCD Cornerstone Program for youth and adults at the Boston Secor Community Center.

Bronx residents face the highest rate of food insecurity in the state, with nearly one in three children lacking consistent access to enough food. Child poverty in the Bronx is higher than in any other county in New York, and Bronx residents use food pantries at a higher rate than residents of any other borough. The OAG’s formula donation will provide much-needed food assistance to families in need.

“This donation provides necessary relief for Bronx families, ensuring parents don’t have to choose between feeding their children and affording other necessities,” said Senator Nathalia Fernandez. “I applaud Attorney General James for turning a bad situation into meaningful action—taking the greed of price gougers and using it to support the very people they tried to exploit.”

“No parent should ever have to choose between feeding their child and paying their bills. The price gouging during the formula shortage was not only an exploitation of desperation but a direct attack on struggling families. Today’s victory is a testament to the power of accountability,” said Senator Robert Jackson. “I commend Attorney General James for standing firm against corporate greed and ensuring Bronx families receive the support they deserve. This donation is more than just baby formula—it’s a symbol of our unwavering commitment to economic justice, dignity, and the fundamental right of every child to be nourished and cared for.”

“No parent should have to worry about how they will feed their child,” said Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz. “This significant donation of baby formula, secured by Attorney General James, will bring vital relief to Bronx families who have faced unnecessary hardship due to price gouging. I applaud Attorney General James for holding bad actors accountable and ensuring our communities receive the support they deserve.”

“Today's donation of over $344,000 worth of baby formula is a vital step in ensuring that Bronx families have access to the essential resources they need,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “We applaud Attorney General James for holding those who took advantage of vulnerable families accountable and securing these necessary goods for our community. As we continue to support families in need, we are reminded of the importance of protecting New Yorkers from unfair practices, especially during times of crisis.”

Attorney General James has been a leader in the fight to protect New York consumers and guard against price gouging. In October 2024, Attorney General James led a multistate coalition urging congressional leaders to support a national ban on price gouging. In March and April 2024, Attorney General James distributed over 9,500 cans of baby formula in Buffalo and New York City from a settlement with Walgreens for price gouging during the formula shortage. In May 2023, Attorney General James secured a $100,000 settlement with Quality King Distributors, Inc. due to unconscionable price increases for Lysol products during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2023, Attorney General James announced price gouging rules to protect consumers and small businesses from corporate profiteering. The rules would strengthen enforcement of New York’s price gouging law. In April 2021, Attorney General James delivered 1.2 million eggs to food pantries throughout the state which were secured as part of an agreement with the nation’s largest egg producers for price gouging in the early months of the pandemic.

New Yorkers should report potential concerns about price gouging to the OAG by filing a complaint online or calling 800-771-7755.

