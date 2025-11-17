Attorney General James Calls for Temporary Protected Status for Jamaicans Affected by Hurricane Melissa

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today called on the federal government to extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Jamaicans in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Melissa, which struck the island on October 28 and has killed at least 45 people. In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Attorney General James urges the administration to immediately grant TPS for Jamaicans. TPS allows eligible individuals in the United States who are unable to return to their home countries to safely live and work in the U.S. with legal status. The U.S. has previously granted TPS to immigrants from countries such as Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal following similar natural disasters.

“Hurricane Melissa has caused unimaginable damage to our neighbors in Jamaica, displacing tens of thousands of people, destroying vital infrastructure, and severely limiting access to basic necessities,” said Attorney General James. “Forcing Jamaicans in the United States to return home to a devastated island would be dangerous and cruel. Situations like this are exactly what TPS was intended for, and our federal government should extend TPS to Jamaicans to help keep people safe while the island rebuilds.”

On October 28th, 2025, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in western Jamaica. Melissa was the most intense storm ever to hit the island, causing at least 45 deaths and over $2 billion worth of property damage across the country. In many communities, the majority of homes, schools, and stores have been destroyed. The storm has displaced an estimated 30,000 households and cut off access to electricity, clean water, and medical care for many others.

As Attorney General James argues in her letter to DHS, the U.S. has a long history of providing a safe haven to those who flee armed conflict, natural disasters, and repressive conditions. DHS has historically granted TPS in the wake of natural disasters to protect people from being forced to return to dangerous and unstable home countries. In 1999 following Hurricane Mitch, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated Honduras and Nicaragua for TPS to protect residents of those countries from deportation due to the unsafe conditions in their home countries. DHS also designated Haiti in 2010 and Nepal in 2015 for TPS following devastating earthquakes in both countries.

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica and its people have suffered from widespread devastation and displacement at levels never before seen in its history,” said Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke. “While its recovery efforts have already made significant strides in healing the untold damage of the storm and delivering Jamaica towards its next chapter past this crisis, it is critical for the United States to uphold its humanitarian commitments to our cherished Caribbean ally. Stopping the forceful expulsion of Jamaican nationals into dangerous, unsafe conditions while their nation continues its work towards healing is one such commitment. These are the precise moments for which Congress established Temporary Protected Status. We have a moral and diplomatic obligation to Jamaica not to make what is already a difficult situation even more painful for a country that has only been a friend to America since its founding. Which is why last week, I led 43 of my colleagues in Congress in sending a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, urging them to immediately designate Temporary Protected Status to Jamaica – and I thank Attorney General James for her decisive leadership in standing at our side and the diasporas on behalf of this necessary humanitarian action.”

“As the son of a Jamaican immigrant, the images coming out of Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa's historic rampage across the island break my heart,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. “Countless families have been left without homes and livelihoods, and the United States must do all it can to support our Caribbean brothers and sisters in their time of need. Now is not the time to play politics. The Trump administration must immediately extend Temporary Protected Status to Jamaicans as they begin the arduous, painstaking work of rebuilding their lives and their nation. And we as Americans must do all we can on every level of government to ensure that they are not alone in this effort.”

“I want to thank Attorney General Letitia James for standing up for our Jamaican communities,” said Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn. “Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica this past October, leaving thousands of families without basic necessities like electricity, clean water, and in many cases, causing the loss of loved ones. It is not safe for Jamaicans currently in the United States to return home, and extending Temporary Protected Status will ensure they can remain here legally while their families and communities recover. I stand with Attorney General James and urge the federal government to act swiftly to protect these vulnerable communities.”

“As a first-generation Jamaican American, this tragedy hits incredibly close to home,” said Assemblymember Brian Cunningham. “Hurricane Melissa has left families across Jamaica grappling with unimaginable loss and destruction, and many simply cannot return to safe or stable conditions. Extending Temporary Protected Status is a moral imperative that reflects our nation’s values. It will allow Jamaicans already here to remain with dignity, security, and the ability to support their families as their homeland begins the long road to recovery.”

“Southeast Queens is home to one of the largest Jamaican communities in the United States, and our hearts are breaking for the families here and abroad who are suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa,” said Assemblymember Alicia L Hyndman. “Many of my constituents have deep ties to the island and are feeling this tragedy personally. The destruction in Jamaica is unprecedented, and it is our moral obligation to ensure that those who cannot safely return home are given the protection they deserve. Extending Temporary Protected Status to Jamaicans is not only a humanitarian necessity — it is a reflection of our nation’s compassion, shared humanity, and commitment to doing what is right.”

“As a proud representative of one of the largest Caribbean communities in New York City and the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, I stand with Attorney General James in calling for Temporary Protected Status for Jamaicans,” said New York City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers. “The devastation left behind by Hurricane Melissa is unimaginable. Extending TPS is not only the right thing to do, it is a critical measure that honors our city’s deep ties to Jamaica and our shared responsibility to protect those seeking safety and stability in this moment of crisis.”