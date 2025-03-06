ABA and B&C Announce Publication of 'Chemical Product Law and Supply Chain Stewardship' Book

This invaluable guide provides a road map to navigate efficiently the transformational changes in chemical product law.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is pleased to announce the release by American Bar Association (ABA) Publishing of " Chemical Product Law and Supply Chain Stewardship: A Guide to New TSCA ," edited by B&C Managing Partner Lynn L. Bergeson and authored by Ms. Bergeson and members of B&C’s highly experienced Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) practice group . This invaluable guide provides a road map to navigate efficiently the transformational changes in chemical product law, identifies the practical business and product stewardship implications of the new normal in product regulation, and explains the urgent need for supply chain awareness so that the business community and others can make informed and compliant business decisions.Long thought of as a quirky, obscure federal law with limited application to entities beyond manufacturers of pure or “neat” chemicals, TSCA has new jurisdictional reach and relevance to the business community that are anything but “limited” -- and are only expanding. TSCA’s metamorphosis from an arcane federal law narrowly targeting chemical manufacturers to an ever-expanding, dynamic, and consequential federal product law with growing relevance to domestic and international product manufacturers marketing their products in the United States is profoundly important and must be understood by product innovators, investors, insurers, manufacturers, importers and exporters, and businesspeople of all stripes in the United States and beyond. Failure to understand TSCA’s broad and growing application to business entities could result in catastrophic business decisions and failed businesses.With decades of legal, scientific, and regulatory experience among them, attorneys Lynn L. Bergeson, Lisa R. Burchi, and Kelly N. Garson; scientists and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alumni Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. and Todd J. Stedeford, Ph.D.; and regulatory analyst Carla N. Hutton serve as expert TSCA guides and interpreters, providing clear and accessible guidance throughout the book so readers can make informed and compliant business decisions. Businesspeople and others throughout today's supply chain -- not merely lawyers and compliance advisors -- need to understand TSCA’s growing commercial relevance and application over chemicals and manufactured goods produced both domestically and abroad.TSCA profoundly affects business decisions from choice of raw materials to whether a manufacturing operation should be located domestically or abroad, what materials and/or products can or should be imported, how to assess the compositional elements of a product, and much more. ”Chemical Product Law and Supply Chain Stewardship: A Guide to New TSCA” answers these questions from a business transactions perspective rather than an academic or overly legalistic perspective.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington, D.C. law firm offering clients an unparalleled level of experience and excellence in matters relating to TSCA. Our TSCA practice group includes former senior EPA scientific and executive staff, Ph.D. chemists and toxicologists, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well versed in all aspects of TSCA law, regulation, and litigation. The Acta Group (Acta), B&C’s scientific and regulatory consulting arm with offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and partnerships in Asia and Eurasia, provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, B&C and Acta help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally. More information on TSCA is available on our website ( www.lawbc.com ), where readers will find a wealth of informative memoranda, articles, webinars, podcasts, and FAQs. Subscribe to B&C’s informative TSCAblog www.tscablog.com ) and our e-mail newsletters for timely updates and commentary on important regulatory, policy, and commercial developments as they occur.

