alt Conference 2025 to bring top leaders from government, private sector, and academia on Friday, May 16 Opening KeynoteーHow to Break Free from the “AI-Defeated Nation”: Practical Strategies

alt Conference 2025: ONE REBIRTH – Digital Resurrection and the Creative Destruction of 20 Industries by AI

alt Conference 2025 Secretariate-mail: alt-conference@alt.ai TOKYO, JAPAN, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) will host alt Conference 2025: ONE REBIRTH – Digital Resurrection and the Creative Destruction of 20 Industries by AI on Friday, May 16, 2025, from 14:30 to 18:30 at Bellesalle Tokyo Nihonbashi. The conference will explore the industrial and societal transformations brought by P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence) technology. As a special benefit, all participants will experience creating their own digital clone. Registration for the conference is now open.▶Registration URL: https://www.altconference2025.com/en ▶Teaser video: https://youtu.be/zGEZNv2YpS0 The conference will focus on three key themes: "Practical Application of Artificial Consciousness," "Redefining 20 Industries," and "Updating Social Systems." In addition to announcing and demonstrating alt's new product "Personaloid," the conference will discuss Japan's winning strategy in the AI industry, cutting-edge technologies for "consciousness uploading" through the fusion of brain science and digital technology, and the transformative power of clone matching technology to disruptively change industries such as mergers and acquisitions, real estate, recruitment, and finance. The conference will also address the legal frameworks, ethics, and economic systems required to accommodate these technological innovations, discussing the need for flexible and effective institutional design.All participants will receive a "simplified AI clone" generated from their biometric data, allowing them to experience how their digital clone can be utilized in business settings. Industry-specific solution consultation booths staffed by experts from finance, manufacturing, healthcare, and other fields will offer concrete suggestions for the use of digital clones. Furthermore, attendees will receive early access to the "Digital Clone Operation Guidelines (Draft)" being jointly developed with the government, providing advance insight into the ethical and legal considerations and guidelines for implementing digital clones.■Overview of the alt Conference 2025Title: alt Conference 2025: ONE REBIRTH – Digital Resurrection and the Creative Destruction of 20 industries by AIDate: Friday, May 16, 2025, 14:30-18:30 (Networking reception planned after closing)Venue: Bellesalle Tokyo NihonbashiTokyo Nihonbashi Tower B2, 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-6005Access: Directly connected to Nihonbashi Station Exit B6 (Ginza, Tozai, & Asakusa Lines)General Admission: 10,000 yen plus tax per personRegister here: https://www.altconference2025.com/en Details on speakers, program, and more will be released as they become available.If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at the contact information below.■Featured Guest Speakers: the partial list With the evolution of P.A.I. technology, digital resurrection is no longer a fantasy. However, how we design that future depends on our choices. alt Conference 2025 aims to present those options and open the door to a new future, while also reexamining the true liberation that P.A.I. technology can bring to humanity.Just as past industrial revolutions liberated human physical capabilities, the digital intelligence revolution will free our minds and creativity, leading us to intellectual heights previously unimaginable. alt will take a leading role in this transformation, showing the path forward. This marks the beginning of a persistent intelligence that transcends biological limitations and a new world where all beings can express higher-dimensional creativity.We invite you to experience this moment when the future of industry, economy, society, and humanity undergoes significant transformation.■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

Teaser video of alt Conference 2025: ONE REBIRTH – Digital Resurrection and the Creative Destruction of 20 Industries by AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.