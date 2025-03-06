MCAN Health Reaffirms Medical Travel Excellence with TEMOS Accreditation Renewal Gülsultan Doğan, the founder of MCAN Health A Legacy of Patient-Centered Care

This recognition reflects our commitment not only to meeting global standards in medical travel but also to our deeper mission of making a positive impact on people’s lives.” — Gülsultan Doğan, MCAN Health Founder

İSTANBUL, TURKEY, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCAN Health , a trusted name in medical travel offering a wide range of treatments including, plastic surgery, dental care, weight-loss, and hair transplant in Turkey , has renewed its TEMOS (Trust, Effective Medicine, Optimized Services) accreditation. This achievement underscores MCAN Health’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care while maintaining international standards in safety, transparency, and service excellence.Setting the Bar High in Medical TravelMCAN Health first received TEMOS accreditation in 2020 and has become Turkey’s first medical travel company to earn this recognition. The recent reaccreditation follows a detailed evaluation process by TEMOS. The organisation reassessed the organisation’s medical services, patient experience, and operational excellence. By meeting TEMOS’s rigorous criteria, MCAN Health continues to demonstrate that quality and transparency are at the heart of its approach to healthcare.What TEMOS Accreditation Means for PatientsFor international patients, TEMOS accreditation is more than just a certification; it is a mark of trust for healthcare. It assures them that MCAN Health operates under well-defined protocols designed to deliver consistent, high-quality care. The accreditation process evaluates everything from medical protocols and safety measures to communication practices and patient support services.This recognition also highlights MCAN Health’s focus on transparency, from initial consultations to aftercare. Patients can expect clear communication, extensive support, and high standards of service that align with international healthcare best practices.Gülsultan Doğan: “TEMOS accreditation renewal is a proud moment for us.”MCAN Health's Founder, Gülsultan Doğan, emphasized the significance of the organization’s recent TEMOS accreditation renewal, highlighting both the achievement and its deeper meaning for patients:“Achieving the TEMOS accreditation renewal is a proud moment for us,” said Doğan. “This recognition reflects our commitment not only to meeting global standards in medical travel but also to our deeper mission of making a positive impact on people’s lives. At MCAN Health, it’s not just about providing medical treatments; it’s about helping our patients feel happier and more confident, knowing they are in a safe and trusted environment.”Demonstrating Quality and SafetyThe reaccreditation by TEMOS underscores MCAN Health’s ability to uphold strict safety protocols and maintain excellent medical outcomes. The organization’s robust systems and processes are designed to enhance the patient experience, offering reassurance to those traveling to Turkey for treatments such as hair transplants, plastic surgery, dental procedures, and weight-loss solutions.MCAN Health’s strong Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 8.8 further supports its reputation for quality care and high patient satisfaction. By aligning with TEMOS’s values, the company reinforces its goal to provide a safe and professional environment for all patients.A Legacy of Patient-Centered CareSince its foundation, MCAN Health has prioritized building lasting relationships with patients through trust and quality service. The TEMOS accreditation renewal is a testament to the organization’s dedication to enhancing patient experiences and maintaining the highest standards in medical travel.With a multilingual team, transparent pricing, and a strong focus on aftercare, MCAN Health continues to set the benchmark for medical travel companies in Turkey and beyond. The renewed accreditation not only validates its ongoing efforts but also encourages the organization to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of patient care.About MCAN HealthMCAN Health, headquartered in Istanbul, is a leading medical travel company offering hair transplants, dental care, weight-loss procedures, and plastic surgery in Turkey . The organization combines advanced medical expertise with a focus on creating a supportive and welcoming environment for international patients. With its TEMOS accreditation renewal, MCAN Health reinforces its position as a trusted choice for those seeking safe, affordable, and high-quality medical treatments in Turkey.For more information about MCAN Health and its services, visit https://www.mcanhealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.