Brightline Florida East-West Connector to Receive Top National Industry Engineering Excellence ‘Grand Award’

The ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards honor the amazing work of engineering companies, and we’re excited to have HNTB and Brightline Florida among the very top award winners in the nation.” — Allen Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is pleased to announce that HNTB and Brightline Florida will receive one of eight prestigious Grand Awards in the 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards competition slated for May 20, in Washington, D.C. Their award-winning project is the Brightline Florida East-West Connector.HNTB and Brightline Florida became eligible to compete for the coveted national industry award after winning the ACEC Florida Grand Award earlier this year.“Everything that we touch is designed by an engineer. The ACEC Engineering Excellence Awards honor the amazing and extraordinary work of engineering companies, and we’re excited to have HNTB and Brightline Florida among the very top award winners in the nation,” said Allen Douglas, Executive Director, American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida.As a Grand Award winner, the Brightline Florida East-West Connector will be highlighted and honored during the May celebration. They are now also a finalist for the 2025 Grand Conceptor Award which recognizes the most outstanding overall engineering achievement. The Grand Conceptor Award will be announced and presented during the same event.“We are honored to have partnered with Brightline Florida on the East-West Connector project,” said George Gilhooley, HNTB’s East Florida office leader and senior vice president. “Brightline’s vision for a connected Florida has transformed the state. We are incredibly proud to have helped bring this project to life.”“The East-West Connector is an essential transportation link, providing sustainable, efficient travel from Miami to Orlando,” said John Hornbeck, HNTB’s project director for the East-West Connector. “We are thrilled to have a positive impact on the communities where we work and live."“Receiving this recognition from ACEC is a tremendous honor. The East-West Connector exemplifies Brightline’s commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable transportation solutions for the community, and we look forward to continuing to provide a seamless connection between Central and South Florida,” said Kevin Brancheau, senior project manager at Brightline Trains.DOWNLOAD PHOTO HERE

