AI in Clinical Settings Market is projected to experience a CAGR of 37.5% throughout the forecast period

The AI in clinical settings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI in clinical settings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.5% between 2025 and 2030.AI in Clinical Settings transforms health care from different fronts, such as medical image analysis, drug development, precision medication, diagnostic and treatment administration, and clinical image processing. AI promotes prescribing the right treatment by identifying patient characteristics to suit the required treatment. AI-aided systems also bring clinical decision support for practical uses, enabling healthcare professionals to arrive at decisions.The AI in clinical settings market is growing significantly due to the enhanced requirements for improving patient outcomes and diagnostic efficiency and the large volume of data in health care. There has been a significant change in the market of AI in clinical settings, largely due to the rising incidences of chronic diseases. Early diagnosis, diagnosis of the right treatments, and patient-specific treatment plans are done more efficiently using AI and thus, it is acting as a major factor in driving the market. In addition, AI increases the efficiency of developing new drugs for CHP and other chronic diseases. New technological developments in AI technology are driving AI in the clinical settings market because superior and precise applications can be implemented with its help.There is growing technological innovation and integration in the AI in clinical settings market, leading the market to grow. For instance, In February 2024, Elsevier launched ClinicalKey AI, a groundbreaking clinical decision support tool in the US that combines the most trusted medical content with advanced generative AI. This innovative tool is designed to assist clinicians at the point of care.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-clinical-settings-market The AI in Clinical Settings Market by technology is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing computer vision and robotics. Machine learning analyses complex medical data and helps in predictive analysis for personalizing treatment plans and improving diagnostic accuracy. It holds a considerable share in the market and is anticipated to grow in the coming years. Natural language processing helps in the interpretation and processing of human language which helps in automating medical transcription and patient data management. Computer vision technology is widely used for detecting and diagnosing conditions through image analysis and to improve the accuracy of diagnosis. It is anticipated to have a more robust growth. While robotics segment is increasing at a considerable rate as healthcare is expanding to adopt robotics assistants.The AI in Clinical Settings Market by end-user is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies and research institutions. During the forecast period, hospitals and clinics will constitute the major share of the market as AI is used for a variety of purposes from diagnosis to patient monitoring to predictive analysis for patient outcomes among various other purposes. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period as AI is increasingly revolutionizing drug discovery, development and clinical trials. The medical devices segment is also anticipated to grow rapidly due to the growing integration of AI into medical products such as diagnostic imaging systems and wearables health monitors. It will also be driven by rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and others. However, the research institutions segment is anticipated to grow steadily during the forecast period.Based on geography, North America holds high potential in the AI in clinical trials market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period.North America has high levels of healthcare spending, which has driven the demand for more efficient and effective healthcare solutions and pharmaceutical drugs. As a result of this, leading biotechnological companies are actively investing in the production of better technological equipment to assist in pharmacological processes including drug discovery and clinical trial processes conducted by pharmaceutical companies. Hence, the considerable number of clinical trials and the increasing adoption of AI technology by pharmaceutical companies in the US are expected to contribute to the growth of AI-empowered clinical trials in North America.The report includes the major players operating in the AI in the Clinical Settings Market: IQVIA, AiCure, Google Health, DeepScribe, Siemens Healthineers, Nuance Communications, Care.ai, Qure AI, NVIDIA and Arm. 