Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in ME & Africa are Projected to Reach at US$ 59 Mn by 2034

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East & Africa's polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) sales are estimated to be US$ 30 million in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% and rising to US$ 59.6 million at the end of 2034.Most regulatory authorities and governments in the Middle East & Africa are enacting more stringent policies and regulations focused on reducing plastic waste and supporting sustainable options.PBAT is expected to fit in well with these legislations due to its biodegradable and compostable properties. Furthermore, growing awareness among increased consumers, governments, and corporations in the Middle East & Africa regarding the ecological effects of traditional plastics is expected to result in the use of eco-friendly packaging solutions, and this is leading to the increased consumption of polybutylene adipate terephthalate.Increased consumers in MEA are becoming environment conscious. They seek packaging solutions and products that have low environmental footprints. Additionally, another significant change in the preferences of different consumers is expected to propel brand owners and manufacturers towards taking up eco-friendly packaging solutions like PBAT. A growth in e-Commerce platforms coupled with increasing consumption of packaged foodstuff in the Middle East & Africa is expected to create demands for sustainable packaging solutions, i.e. polybutylene adipate terephthalate.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9843 Key Takeaways from Market Study:The Middle East & Africa polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) market is projected to grow from US$ 30 million in 2024 to US$ 59.6 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.1%.Türkiye's PBAT market is expected to expand from US$ 10.7 million in 2024 to US$ 21.5 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.2%.The GCC countries' PBAT market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2034.South Africa's PBAT market is anticipated to reach US$ 19.5 million by 2034.Cling films are projected to account for over 88% of the PBAT market share in 2024.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in Middle East & Africa:BASF SE; Arkema S.A.; Novamont S.p.A.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; DuPont; SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.Key Growth Drivers of the Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Industry Analysis in Middle East & Africa:Increased Emphasis on Sustainability – With growing consumer awareness and corporate emphasis on sustainability, demand for PBAT as a biodegradable substitute for traditional plastics is being spurred.Tighten Environmental Regulations – Governments and regulatory agencies around the world are tightening regulations to contain single-use plastics, increasing the take-up of PBAT-based products.Growth in Demand for Compostable Packaging – Packaging businesses, specifically flexible and rigid packaging, are changing towards environmental-friendly materials, propelling demand for PBAT.Growing Applications in Agriculture – PBAT is finding greater use in mulch films and agro-applications to support sustainable agriculture and eliminate plastic waste.Technological Innovations and Advances – Continuous research and development of biodegradable polymers are boosting the performance as well as economics of PBAT, thereby providing it more suitably for industry applications.Expansion in Strategic End-use Industries – End-use industries like consumer & homecare, coatings, and medical accessories are incorporating PBAT-based products into their offerings in order to address changing sustainability requirements.Country-wise Insights:The demand for polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in Türkiye is expected to grow significantly, driven by increasing eco-conscious consumer behavior and a strong focus on sustainability. In 2024, the market is valued at US$ 10.7 million and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching US$ 21.5 million by 2034.The rising preference for compostable and biodegradable materials among consumers and businesses is fueling this growth. Additionally, key industries such as agriculture, textiles, and packaging are increasingly adopting biodegradable solutions, positioning PBAT as a crucial component in Türkiye’s sustainable materials market.Category-wise Insights:The demand for compostable cling films is rising as regulatory compliance and biodegradability concerns drive the shift toward sustainable alternatives. In 2024, the segment is valued at US$ 26.5 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, reaching US$ 53.6 million by 2034.Polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), a biodegradable polymer, is gaining popularity among cling film manufacturers seeking eco-friendly alternatives to conventional plastic. Increasing awareness of environmental degradation and plastic pollution further accelerates the adoption of biodegradable cling films. Additionally, stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies to reduce single-use plastics are fueling demand for PBAT-based solutions, positioning them as an effective, compliant alternative to traditional plastics.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9843 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) in the Middle East & Africa, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application, end-use industry, and geography. By application, PBAT is widely used in compost & garbage bags, cling films, mulch films, medical accessories, and other biodegradable solutions. In terms of end-use industries, the market serves packaging (rigid and flexible), agriculture & horticulture, consumer & homecare, coatings, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, the market is analyzed across GCC countries, Türkiye, South Africa, and the rest of the MEA region, reflecting diverse regional demand influenced by regulatory frameworks, sustainability initiatives, and industry adoption of biodegradable materials.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT) market size was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by the end of 2032, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.The global polytrimethylene terephthalate market size is estimated at a value of US$ 1.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to ascend to US$ 1.73 billion by the end of 2034. 