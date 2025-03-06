TGA to Launch New Breeze Scooters at Naidex

The new Breeze X mobility scooter from TGA

TGA will be unveiling new additions to its award-wining Breeze mobility scooter range at Naidex 2025 – 19-20th March, NEC, Stand C170.

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 35 years, TGA has specialised in high quality mobility products that not just help people live better, but thrive. It remains a leader in design and service. On its stand at Naidex this reputation will be underlined once more with several new Breeze S and Midi scooters being available to see for the first time. These will include:• New Solar Breeze S – eco-friendly with a solar panel on the canopy to increase battery range• New Breeze S and Breeze Midi in Sky Blue and Bright Red Metallic• New and improved Breeze solid canopies• Breeze X – a new, more rugged version for better off road performance.Fit for the countryside, the Breeze X has been developed thanks to TGA partnering with the National Trust, National Parks and Forestry England. Finished in a stunning Matt Metallic Green, the Breeze X will now make locations owned by these organisations more accessible and enjoyable for all. This latest model builds on the respected Breeze heritage which includes two world record challenges, BBC Top Gear exposure and winning the international Red Dot design award.In addition to these new Breeze models, TGA will be unveiling new seating systems for the WHILL C2 Powerchair which provide greater personal adjustability and support.Recently launched and established products will also be on the TGA stand. This extensive range will include the innovative WHILL R mobility scooter. WHILL R has the same design, performance and technology the WHILL powerchairs are known for, in a smart scooter package available in 3- or 4-wheel versions. It has zero turn technology, active suspension and quickly dismantles for the boot. Perfect for public transport as well, the WHILL R provides an all-round better compact scooter experience.Every TGA scooter, powerchair, wheelchair and wheelchair powerpack will be available for test drives on the Naidex mobility track. Plus, TGA's new range of rise and recline chairs, walking aids and rollators will be available to see and try.* ENDS *TGA Mobility LimitedWe keep our customers moving, their way. For over 30 years we’ve committed ourselves to providing quality mobility scooters and wheelchairs of the highest standard to help our customers not just get by, but thrive. We also pride ourselves on the quality of our service with a dedicated caring team – totally committed to providing customer-focused assessments and dependent support. Alongside the trustworthy products we provide, TGA is proud to enable more people through its partnership with leading organisations such as Parkinson’s UK, Northern Rail and Lake District National Park.Issued on behalf of:TGA Mobility LimitedWoodhall Business ParkSudbury. SuffolkCO10 1WHTel: +44(0)1787 882244For further information please contact:

