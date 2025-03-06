Opus Nebula supports aspiring racing driver competing in FIA F3

Opus Nebula, leading SaaS Client Reporting provider, supports rising motorsport star Louis Sharp in FIA F3 Championship debut

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opus Nebula are proud to be supporting record breaking teenage talent Louis Sharp as he takes another major step towards Formula 1® when he graduates to the FIA Formula 3 grid at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The 17-year-old made history last year when becoming the first rising star to win back-to-back British F4 and GB3 Championship titles, an outstanding feat cementing his position as one of the sport’s hottest properties.

As the next step up on his career ladder, the FIA Formula 3 series runs alongside ten of this year’s Grands Prix offering Louis the chance to further impress in front of an influential Formula 1® audience.

The 10-round series kicks off in March 2025 in Australia and concludes at Monza, Italy in early September; other circuits on the calendar include Bahrain, Monaco, Silverstone and Spa-Francorchamps. Each venue hosts two races – a Sprint on Saturday and the longer Feature on Sunday.

