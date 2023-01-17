Brunel Pension Partnership is Live with Opus Nebula’s Reporting as a Service

November 2022: Brunel Pension Partnership goes live with Opus Nebula’s Reporting as a Service® solution for its client reporting.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brunel Pension Partnership is a Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) pool responsible for more than £35 billion of investments across ten LGPS funds for Avon, Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, the Environment Agency, Gloucestershire, Oxfordshire, Somerset and Wiltshire.

“Having selected Opus Nebula earlier in the year the project teams have worked closely and efficiently together to on-board Brunel to Reporting as a Service.” said Tim Dickson, Head of Client Relationship, Brunel Pension Partnership. “The on-boarding project was a great success and we and our clients are delighted with the outcome. The highly automated production process is simple for our team to operate, and the reports are world-class.”

Reporting as a Service enables Brunel to report separately to each of its ten clients on a quarterly basis, across listed and private markets, as well as produce accurate and timely reports for internal consumption.

“We are very pleased that Brunel Pension Partnership are fully on-boarded to our Reporting as a Service solution,” said Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer, Opus Nebula. “The on-boarding project included the ingestion of their data, a re-design of their client reports, as well as specific configuration for their ESG reporting. The teams worked well together on the project which perfectly sets up the on-going relationship. Looking forward, Brunel are now well placed to fulfil their client service objectives and meet their business deadlines. Our solution allows investment firms of all sizes to deliver a world-class reporting service to their clients, which is easy to implement, straight-forward to use, affordable, scalable and future-proofed.” said Andrew Sherlock, Chief Executive Officer, Opus Nebula.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Alex Monro, Head of Communications, Brunel Pension Partnership, alex.monro@brunelpp.org

Andrew Sherlock, CEO, Opus Nebula, +44 (0)20 3239 7208, andrew.sherlock@opus-nebula.com