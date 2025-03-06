2025 ThreeBestRated® Awardee Osuji Reflects On His First Family Case, That Speaks About His Excellence & Advocacy
EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to family law, every case is unique. It carries significant emotional weight and is highly sensitive as well. It also requires meticulous preparations and strategic thinking. On top of everything, the lawyer who is involved in the case must have a better understanding of the emotional side of the case and the parties involved in order to provide great emotional support during the process.
Given that, Charles Osuji is a renowned family lawyer in Calgary who goes above and beyond for legal representation. He approaches each case with a personalized strategy and empathy, which ensures both legal and emotional support to his clients.
In an interview with ThreeBestRated®, Charles Osuji explicitly shares interesting things about his first case in family law.
A Case of High-Conflicts and Complexities
It was a high-conflict divorce case that came in the early days of his career. This case involved a client who had been married for 15 years, and who was the primary breadwinner in their family. The client had one child with their ex-spouse, who also had a child from a previous relationship.
Charles shared, “It was high conflict. And I realized that high-conflict divorces were no fun, especially for the parties involved. The children suffered the most because the constant conflict between the divorced parents is costly.”
This case further exposed Osuji to challenges, including the complexities of property division, spousal support, child support, and custody disputes. Osuji had to work on seven boxes of documents, given by his client relating to 15 years of marriage that involved diversified properties. “It's not going to be a simple walk in the park,” stated Osuji.
Through this experience, Charles gained invaluable insight into the emotional and financial challenges the family cases present, he said.
Reflecting on this experience, he explained that high-conflict divorces often involve years of prolonged litigation and repeated court applications, as both parties can find it challenging to agree on some basic issues. At this point, Osuji recognized the importance of guiding clients toward objectivity. He emphasizes that setting aside personal grievances, being realistic about the outcomes, and prioritizing the well-being of the children could make divorce proceedings more manageable and cost-effective.
This understanding has since shaped his approach to family law, emphasizing negotiation and resolution over prolonged litigation.
Advice for Individuals Considering Divorce
Osuji’s approach to family law focuses heavily on negotiation and minimizing the costs involved. He recommends any individuals or his clients, who are considering divorce, go back to their spouses and attempt to resolve as many issues as with themselves, before involving lawyers.
This approach gives them a chance to resolve at least 7 out of 10 issues on their own and approach a lawyer when they reach an impasse, which would be less costly.
“At Osuji and Smith Lawyers, we always prioritize negotiation over adversarial processes. We go to court only when we must go to court. We're not shy of going to court. Not at all. We prioritize client cost saving opportunities. And if we run out of those opportunities, then we have to go to a judge and deal with them.”
Additionally, Osuji also points out that family matters require careful investigation and documentation in order to ensure a fair division of properties, during the divorce process. He highlights the importance of full disclosure from both parties, as well as documenting everything from the valuation of assets to the identification of exemptions, such as properties acquired before the marriage, inherited properties, insurance settlements or gifts received from the third property.
There is another notable thing that every individual has to keep in mind—the issue of asset dissipation, where one spouse intentionally devalues or hides assets to disadvantage the other party.
On top of everything, individuals must provide evidence of any exemptions they are claiming, such as tracing documents—which helps them to prove that certain assets belong to one party exclusively. If you need a personalized assistance, please contact Osuji & Smith Lawyers at osujismith.ca
Victory Speaks!
Charles Osuji’s legal expertise has earned him widespread recognition and made him a trusted advocate across Canada. Recently, he was awarded the 2025 Award of Excellence from ThreeBestRated®, which he has been holding since 2017.
“ThreeBestRated® really came into my life when I needed it the most. That was the year I bought the firm. I didn't know what I was doing. That was 2017 and all of a sudden a very reputable company such as ThreeBestRated provided me with information that I had won the award for employment law. And that was the beginning of many. From 2017 we won ThreeBestRated awards for employment, business, civil litigation, family, and Wills and Estate back to back from 2017 to date. That's amazing. So I'm super grateful to them, to their leadership, and super grateful to the credibility and the legitimacy that they have provided to Osuji Lawyers and all the lawyers working in the firm,” Osuji expressed.
Charles Osuji
Family Law Masterclass: Advice and Experiences from Calgary's Top Attorney!
