AV-Comparatives Awards 2024 for ESET

ESET achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024
Success in multiple AV-Comparatives’ tests in 2024 shows our commitment to building best-in-class protection. It’s the best recognition for ESET’s R&D teams working on today’s threatscape.”INNSBRUCK, TIROL, AUSTRIA, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2024. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
— Juraj Malcho, ESET Chief Technology Officer
ESET HOME Security Essential is a well-designed and easy-to-use security product. It provides safe default settings and a clean, intuitive interface for non-expert users, with essential features easily accessible. The settings dialog has plenty of advanced options for power users, while the help features and access-control options are excellent.
ESET PROTECT Entry with ESET PROTECT Cloud provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software, which allows for granular controll of all protected devices. ESET’s security solution is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux as well as Android and iOS. We feel it would be suitable for smaller businesses with tens of seats, but it can also cope with larger networks.
ESET was very successful in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 enterprise tests. It received the Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for the Enterprise Main-Test Series and was certified in the Endpoint Prevention & Response Test. It took a Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award for the Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test, a Certified Credential Dumping Protection Award, and a Certified Process Injection Protection Award.
In the Consumer Main-Test Series, ESET was AV-Comparatives’ Product of the Year 2024, having received the highest Advanced+ Award in all seven tests this year. In addition to an Approved Security Product Award, ESET takes the Gold Award for the Advanced Threat Protection Test, a Silver Award for Low False Positives, and Bronze Awards for the Real-World Protection Test and Performance Test.
Additionally, ESET received an Approved Anti-Phishing Product Award for the Anti-Phishing Test.
ESET hat bei der AV-Comparatives-Haupttestreihe 2024 für Unternehmen und Verbraucher sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten verschiedene Schutzszenarien, Systemleistung und Fehlalarme.
ESET HOME Security Essential ist ein gut durchdachtes und einfach zu bedienendes Sicherheitsprodukt. Es bietet sichere Standardeinstellungen und eine übersichtliche, intuitive Benutzeroberfläche für Nicht-Experten, wobei die wichtigsten Funktionen leicht zugänglich sind. Der Einstellungsdialog bietet zahlreiche erweiterte Optionen für Power-User, während die Hilfefunktionen und die Zugriffskontrolloptionen hervorragend sind.
ESET PROTECT Entry mit ESET PROTECT Cloud bietet eine cloudbasierte Konsole für die Verwaltung der Endpunktschutzsoftware, die eine granulare Kontrolle aller geschützten Geräte ermöglicht. Die Sicherheitslösung von ESET ist für Windows, macOS und Linux sowie für Android und iOS verfügbar. Wir sind der Meinung, dass sie für kleinere Unternehmen mit einigen Dutzend Arbeitsplätzen geeignet ist, aber auch größere Netzwerke kann sie bewältigen.
ESET war bei den AV-Comparatives'2024 Enterprise Tests sehr erfolgreich. ESET erhielt den Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award für die Enterprise Main-Test Series und wurde für den Endpoint Prevention & Response Test zertifiziert. ESET erhielt einen Certified Enterprise ATP Product Award für den Enterprise Advanced Threat Protection Test, einen Certified Credential Dumping Protection Award und einen Certified Process Injection Protection Award.
In der Haupttestreihe für Verbraucher wurde ESET von AV-Comparatives zum Produkt des Jahres 2024 gewählt und erhielt in diesem Jahr in allen sieben Tests die höchste Auszeichnung Advanced+. Zusätzlich zum Approved Security Product Award erhält ESET den Gold Award für den Advanced Threat Protection Test, einen Silver Award für geringe False Positives und Bronze Awards für den Real-World Protection Test und den Performance Test.
Darüber hinaus erhielt ESET für den Anti-Phishing-Test eine Auszeichnung als Approved Anti-Phishing Product.
