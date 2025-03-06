Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd. Signs a Landmark MOU with Myren Inc. at MWC Barcelona 2025

Capital Numbers signs an MOU with Myren Inc. at MWC Barcelona 2025, aiming to drive innovation in AI-powered mobility and road safety solutions.

This MOU is just the beginning. We look forward to collaborating, innovating, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that will set new standards in AI-driven mobility.” — Mukul Gupta

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd., a leading software development company, specializing in AI/ML and GenAI solutions , is thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Myren Inc. at the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to driving innovation in AI-driven mobility and safety solutions.With Myren Inc.’s deep expertise in mobility and road safety solutions and Capital Numbers' strength in AI, this collaboration aims to pioneer cutting-edge innovations that will:>Enhance Road Safety with AI-driven crash detection technology>Improve Emergency Response through eCall platforms and intelligent accident management systems>Transform Smart Mobility Solutions by integrating advanced AI applicationsThis collaboration reinforces Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd.'s commitment to leveraging technology for real-world impact, ensuring safer roads, smarter emergency management, and AI-powered driver safety solutions.The MOU was signed in the presence of Eunhong Choi, Myren Inc., and Mukul Gupta, Founder of Capital Numbers, who expressed their shared vision of revolutionizing mobility with AI-driven intelligence.“Road safety and mobility are critical challenges of our time, and technology has the potential to drive real change”, said Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers. “This MOU is just the beginning. We look forward to collaborating, innovating, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that will set new standards in AI-driven mobility.”Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd. remains dedicated to exploring high-impact collaborations aligning with its long-term growth strategy and technology-led vision. These collaborations are expected to strengthen the company’s position in the AI and mobility ecosystem, creating value for its stakeholders and investors.About Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd.Capital Numbers Infotech Ltd. is a publicly listed company on the BSE SME Exchange, specializing in AI/ML development, cloud engineering data engineering , and enterprise technology services. The company has been at the forefront of innovation, delivering transformative technology solutions for global clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.