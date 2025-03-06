Squaretalk Partners with Payset to Support Global Payment Operations for Contact Centers

Squaretalk Partners with Payset

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a leading contact center software provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Payset, an online payments platform with a diverse suite of solutions for both individuals and companies. This collaboration aims to strengthen Squaretalk clients’ ability to manage global operations, streamline payment processing, and facilitate both local and international transactions.

The partnership reflects Squaretalk’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience beyond its core offerings of adaptive cloud communication, multichannel engagement solutions, SIP trunking, and scalable business phone solutions. By utilizing Payset’s multi-currency IBANs and real-time exchange rate access, businesses can streamline global billing and optimize their financial operations.

Elie Rubin, Squaretalk’s Founder and CEO, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Many contact centers use Squaretalk’s platform to handle payment-related interactions—whether finalizing transactions over the phone, assisting with billing inquiries, or resolving payment issues in real time. The partnership with Payset gives sales and support teams access to a trusted payment solution, reducing friction in the buying process and enhancing the overall customer experience."

The Payset team also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Squaretalk and bring enhanced payment solutions to businesses. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide seamless, efficient, and innovative financial services to our clients."



About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is а cloud communications platform built for scalability and flexibility. It enables in-house and decentralized teams to enhance customer engagement, optimize operations, and reduce costs through multichannel communications across voice, WhatsApp and SMS. The platform is intuitive, secure, and highly adaptable, integrating smoothly with 100+ business tools, including Zoho Phonebridge, Pipedrive, HubSpot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Sedric.ai, KeyIVR, and more.

About Payset:

Payset is a leading financial services provider offering multi-currency accounts, global payment solutions, and tailored financial tools to businesses in Israel, UK, and all around the world. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and innovation, Payset empowers companies to manage their finances seamlessly across borders.



