HillmanTok University Announces Strategic Partnership with TPT Global Tech to VuMe Live Supper App

HlllmanTok University Announces Strategic Partnership with TPT Global Tech to Migrate Online Learning Platform to VuMe Live Supper App

We needed a partner to scale our mission. VüMe Live gives us the infrastructure to grow, collaborate, and succeed.” — Kierra Owens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cofounder Kierra Owens, HillmanTok University, a pioneering online education platform with over 350,000 registered students worldwide, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTC: TPTW). Through this collaboration, HillmanTok University will migrate its fast-growing learning platform to the VüMe Live Super App, now available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play. This transition marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital education, offering students and educators a secure, interactive, and globally accessible learning experience.HillmanTok University, originally a viral educational initiative on TikTok, was founded by a collective of Black educators, content creators, and subject matter experts. The platform quickly rose to prominence by offering engaging courses across more than 400 diverse subjects, ranging from Forensic Pathology to Sustainable Farming. Despite its success, HillmanTok faced increasing challenges on TikTok, including security risks, account hacking incidents, content restrictions, and concerns about the platform’s long-term viability in the U.S. To ensure the sustainability and growth of its educational community, HillmanTok sought a more robust and innovative solution—leading to its partnership with TPT Global Inc. and its VüMe Live Super App platform.With its move to the VüMe Live Super App, HillmanTok University will now operate within a next-generation digital ecosystem tailored for online education, global collaboration, and corporate training. Unlike TikTok’s restrictive short-form video format, VüMe Live offers Live Rooms—an interactive virtual space that fosters real-time engagement between educators and students. This enhanced environment enables long-form lectures, live Q&A sessions, and immersive learning experiences without the limitations of traditional social media platforms. Furthermore, VüMe Live’s ad-free and secure framework ensures an uninterrupted learning experience, free from third-party distractions.One of the most exciting aspects of this transition is the new monetization opportunities available to educators. HillmanTok faculty will be able to generate revenue through course subscriptions, pay-per-view masterclasses, premium content offerings, and sponsorships. This new business model establishes a more sustainable foundation for online education, allowing educators to thrive while expanding their reach. VüMe Live’s integrated collaboration tools also position it as a powerful alternative to traditional online meeting platforms for corporate training and professional development.“HillmanTok University’s migration to VüMe Live represents a major step forward in the future of digital learning,” said Stephen J. Thomas III, CEO of TPT Global Tech. “Our goal with VüMe Live is to revolutionize how people learn, connect, and collaborate. By bringing HillmanTok’s thriving educational network onto our platform, we’re creating an ecosystem where knowledge is shared without limitations, empowering educators and students alike.”Echoing this sentiment, HillmanTok co-founder and President Keirra Owens emphasized the significance of the move. “We built HillmanTok to make education more accessible and engaging, but we needed a technology partner that could support our mission at scale. VüMe Live provides us with the infrastructure and tools to ensure our students and educators continue to grow, collaborate, and succeed in a safe and dynamic learning environment.”As the landscape of digital education and corporate training continues to evolve, HillmanTok University and TPT Global Tech are leading the way by leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver inclusive, engaging, and innovative learning experiences. With VüMe Live’s advanced capabilities, HillmanTok University is set to usher in a new era of online education, ensuring that knowledge remains accessible to learners around the world.www.VüMesuperapp.comAbout TPT Global Tech, Inc.TPT Global Tech, Inc. is a technology holding company based in San Diego, California. It was formed as the successor of two U.S. corporations, Ally Pharma US and TPT Global, Inc. The Company operates in various sectors including media, telecommunications, Smart City Real Estate Development, and the launch of the first super App, VüMe Live technology platform.As a media content delivery hub, TPT Global Tech utilizes its own proprietary global digital media TV and telecommunications infrastructure platform. They offer software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), and cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS) solutions to businesses worldwide. Their UCaaS services enable businesses of all sizes to access the latest voice, data, media, and collaboration features.About HillmanTok UniversityHillmanTok University started as a viral educational movement on TikTok, founded by a collective of Black educators, content creators, and experts. It quickly grew into a thriving online learning platform, offering courses in over 400 subjects to a global audience of more than 350,000 students. Known for its accessible and engaging approach to education, HillmanTok became a hub for diverse learning experiences, covering topics from science and history to practical life skills. Its rapid success highlighted the demand for innovative, community-driven digital education.Source: HillmanTok UniversityFor media inquiries or interview requests, please contact HillmanTok UniversityMedia RelationsEmail: HTURequest@gmail.comPhone: (213) 282-1239

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.