Metatec Highlights the Link Between Endometriosis and Bone Health for Endometriosis Awareness Month

DEXA Scan RMR - Metabolic Testing

Metatec raises awareness of endometriosis and bone health with DEXA Scans and RMR testing for better wellness.

Understanding how endometriosis and its treatments affect bone density and metabolism allows individuals to take proactive steps toward long-term health and wellness.” — The Blonshines

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March marks Endometriosis Awareness Month, a crucial time to raise awareness about a condition affecting 1 in 10 women worldwide. While endometriosis is often associated with chronic pelvic pain, infertility, and fatigue, fewer people are aware of its potential impact on bone health.Research suggests that women with endometriosis may have lower bone density due to hormonal imbalances, chronic inflammation, and the effects of certain treatments that suppress estrogen. Since estrogen plays a critical role in maintaining strong bones, prolonged suppression can lead to bone loss and an increased risk of osteoporosis.Recognizing this important connection, Metatec offers advanced DEXA Scan technology to assess bone density and Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) testing to support overall metabolic and hormonal balance. By providing comprehensive exercise testing and metabolic analysis, Metatec helps individuals better understand their health and optimize their wellness strategies.Why Endometriosis and Bone Health Matter- Monitoring Bone Density – Some treatments for endometriosis can contribute to bone loss. A DEXA Scan provides precise data to track changes over time and assess osteoporosis risk.- Reducing Inflammation – Chronic inflammation in endometriosis can impact bone remodeling and metabolism. Incorporating anti-inflammatory foods such as leafy greens, turmeric, and omega-3s can help support bone health.- Supporting Hormonal Balance & Metabolism – A Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) test provides insights into energy utilization, helping individuals make informed decisions about nutrition, exercise, and hormone balance.How Metatec Can Help- DEXA Scan for Bone Health – Provides an accurate assessment of bone density and osteoporosis risk, crucial for individuals undergoing hormone-suppressing treatments.- Metabolic Testing (RMR) for Energy Utilization – Helps determine how efficiently the body burns calories and whether it relies more on fat or sugar for fuel—a key factor in overall health management.“At Metatec, we take a holistic approach to health, offering individuals the tools and insights needed to optimize their well-being,” said Jason and Abby Blonshine. “Understanding how endometriosis and its treatments affect bone density and metabolism allows individuals to take proactive steps toward long-term health and wellness.”As part of Endometriosis Awareness Month, Metatec encourages individuals to learn more about the connection between endometriosis, metabolism, and bone health. For those looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of their health, Metatec’s DEXA Scan and Metabolic Testing provide valuable insights to support informed decision-making.About MetatecMetatec is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their personal fitness and wellness goals by providing the highest quality exercise and metabolic testing in the industry. Through cutting-edge technology and a comprehensive approach to health, Metatec empowers individuals with the knowledge they need to train smarter, optimize metabolism, and monitor key health markers such as bone density.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.