B&B Optometry Hosts 'Back to School Bash' to Celebrate 35 Years of Clear Vision in Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This September, B&B Optometry invites the Yorba Linda community to celebrate three and a half decades of eye care excellence at their Back to School Bash – 35 Years of Clear Vision! The free, all-ages event will take place on Thursday, September 4th from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at their clinic located at 19831 Yorba Linda Blvd, Suite C.Designed as both a celebration and an educational event, the Back to School Bash blends fun, family-friendly activities with vision health awareness just in time for the new school year. As students prepare to return to class, the team at B&B Optometry hopes to underscore the importance of annual eye exams and proper vision care for children, teens, and adults alike.“We’ve had the privilege of serving this community for 35 years,” said Dr. Seth Bernstein, one of the founding doctors of B&B Optometry. “This event is our way of saying thank you—while also encouraging families to make eye health a priority this school year.”Highlights of the Event Include:- Live demonstrations of the iCare Retinal Eye Camera, showcasing how modern technology is enhancing early detection and preventative care.- Meet-and-greet consultations with B&B doctors for on-the-spot vision questions.- $150 gift certificate for 5 raffle winners toward a complete pair of frames and lenses.*- 20% off all sunglasses during the event—featuring top brands like Ray-Ban.- Raffle prizes and giveaways, including a grand prize $500 gift certificate toward a complete pair of glasses.- Special guest: NVision, offering free refractive surgery consultations and educational resources.Guests are encouraged to bring a friend—both will receive an extra raffle ticket. Free on-site parking is available.As space is limited and early attendees will receive exclusive goodie bags, B&B Optometry encourages community members to RSVP early through the official registration page.About B&B OptometryFounded in 1990, B&B Optometry has become a trusted name in Yorba Linda for comprehensive vision care. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, personalized service, and lifelong patient relationships, the practice continues to uphold a legacy of clear vision and community engagement.

