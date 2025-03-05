Employers can apply for wage subsides to hire summer students

CANADA, March 5 - Island businesses hiring summer students may qualify for provincial government wage subsidies through two SkillsPEI summer employment programs.

The Jobs for Youth Program offers wage subsidies to employers hiring students aged 15-29 that work four to eight weeks during the summer and plan to return to school in the fall. The Post-Secondary Student Program provides wage subsidies to employers hiring full-time post-secondary students for twelve to eighteen weeks over the summer.

“It is an exciting time for students as they look to gain valuable work experience while pursuing their studies.These programs offer the chance for students to gain hands-on experience, preparing them to make meaningful contributions to the workforce both during and after their education.” - Minister of Workforce Advanced Learning and Population, Jenn Redmond.

In the 2024-2025 fiscal year, these programs supported valuable summer work experiences for over 850 students and youth with more than 500 employers across the Island.

Employers can find more information and apply through SkillsPEI at Student Summer Employment Programs until April 4, 2025.

Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca