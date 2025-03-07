Backstage at Larsen’s: a star-studded charity event to support fire victims in Southern California

The highly anticipated Backstage at Larsen’s charity event at Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills was a resounding success.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Backstage at Larsen’s charity event at Larsen’s Steakhouse Woodland Hills was a resounding success, bringing together an incredible lineup of legendary musicians, special guests, and philanthropists to support a family affected by the recent Eaton Wildfire. The event, hosted in partnership with For The Need Foundation (FTN), featured a red-carpet experience with top-tier media coverage, followed by an electrifying live performance that left attendees in awe. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening of music, community, and generosity.

The night’s entertainment included an unparalleled performance from some of rock’s most celebrated musicians, Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction) Sean McNabb (Dokken, Great White) Robert Sarzo (Hurricane, GT, Queensrÿche) Neil Turbin (Original singer of Anthrax) Scott Page (Pink Floyd, Toto, Supertramp) and Mike Mangan (The Cult). Adding to the excitement, celebrity guests Corey Feldman and James Marsters made special appearances, further elevating the event’s star power.

All proceeds from Backstage at Larsen’s went directly to For The Need Foundation, using all the donations from the night to help a family recover from the devastations of the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles. All the proceeds from the engaging raffle at this event were donated to Gina DiMassa Cansino and her family, as they lost their house and belongings in the horrors of this Altadena fire. FTN chose to support this family due to their touching story and initiative. This organization has been instrumental in aiding this family, ensuring they receive the support they need during challenging times.

Upcoming Event: Rocket Day – Igniting a Future of Mentorship

The excitement doesn’t stop here! For The Need Foundation is gearing up for its next big event: Rocket Day, marking the launch of the foundation’s second location in the North Hollywood/Los Angeles area. This groundbreaking mentorship initiative is set to take place with the support of key partners, including The Salvation Army, Waste Management (WM), California State University Northridge’s Child and Adolescent Development Association (CADA), and The Valley Church.

Rocket Day Highlights:

• First-ever Rocket Day in North Hollywood/LA. Mentorship made easy – We do all the heavy lifting; mentors just sign up and show up. Expanding outreach – Goal to establish more locations in the coming years. The grand rocket launch – Taking place after lunch at 12:45 PM

Rocket Day will provide an interactive, educational, and fun-filled experience, reinforcing For The Need Foundation’s mission to uplift and mentor the next generation.

About For The Need

Since 2004, For the Need has inspired youth and their family's experiencing homelessness, poverty, and critical illness to overcome life’s difficult challenges, discover opportunity, and realize their own unique potential. As a California nonprofit of the year in 2023, For the Need continues to make an impact in the lives of those in need and in the community as a whole.

