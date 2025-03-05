Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Telephone Call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 5 March 2025

    Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan had an introductory telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 5 March 2025.

    Minister Balakrishnan congratulated Secretary Rubio on his appointment. They reaffirmed the strong and longstanding strategic relationship between Singapore and the U.S., especially in the economic and defence domains. They noted that the U.S. is the largest foreign investor in Singapore by far. Since the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement came into force in 2004, bilateral trade has increased significantly and continues to do so. Singapore is the third largest Asian investor in the U.S.. They recalled that U.S. President Donald Trump and then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong signed the extension of the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding that facilitates the rotational deployment of U.S. ships and planes through our facilities. Minister Balakrishnan thanked the U.S. for access to technology and training opportunities. They also looked forward to continuing the U.S.-Singapore Critical and Emerging Technology Dialogue.

    Minister Balakrishnan encouraged the U.S. to continue to deepen its economic engagement of the Southeast Asian region and to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 MARCH 2025

