Visage Laser & Skin Care to Host St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – Pot of Glow: Find Your Radiant Skin

Visage Laser & Skin Care's Pot of Glow: Find Your Radiant Skin Event, March 15, 2025

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visage Laser & Skin Care is set to host Pot of Glow: Find Your Radiant Skin, a special St. Patrick’s Day event on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at 5636 East La Palma Avenue #C, Anaheim, CA.

The event will feature live music, red carpet step & repeat photo ops, event-only skincare specials, premium giveaways, and sponsored gourmet food and beverages. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore leading skincare brands, connect with industry professionals, and take advantage of exclusive offerings available only during the event.
________________________________________
Lucky Draw & Premium Giveaways

Guests will have access to exclusive one-day-only pricing on premium skincare treatments such as Botox, fillers, and facials. Attendees can also enter to win raffle prizes, including:
• A year’s supply of Botox
• Premium lip fillers
• Advanced skincare treatments and beauty products

Additionally, the first 25 guests will receive VIP swag bags featuring a curated selection of skincare and beauty products.
________________________________________
Industry Support & Event Sponsors

The event is supported by leaders in aesthetics, skincare, and specialty beverages, including:
• Revance Aesthetics, Ultherapy, Evolus, Bellafill, Allergan, Alastin Skincare, Suneva Medical, iS CLINICAL, and Cynosure Lutronic – Providing raffle prizes, VIP promotional items, and event sponsorship support.
• Hive2O – Offering tastings of alcohol-free sparkling beverages.
• Three Spirit – Showcasing their functional, non-alcoholic botanical elixirs.

With support from these sponsors, Visage Laser & Skin Care aims to provide an engaging and celebratory experience for all attendees.
________________________________________
A Festive St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Guests are encouraged to wear green and enjoy:
✔ A red carpet welcome with step & repeat photo opportunities
✔ Live DJ entertainment
✔ Sponsored gourmet hors d’oeuvres, premium beverages, and a chocolate fountain dessert bar
✔ Limited-time event-only skincare specials

Produced by Rachel Dares PR, Visage Laser & Skin Care’s Pot of Glow event brings together beauty and skincare enthusiasts, the general public, influencers, and industry professionals for an afternoon of networking, beauty, and celebration.
________________________________________
RSVP Today

📅 Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 🕑 2:00 – 4:00 PM
📍 Visage Laser & Skin Care | 5636 East La Palma Avenue #C, Anaheim, CA
🔗 Reserve your spot today!
________________________________________
About Visage Laser & Skin Care

Visage Laser & Skin Care is a leading provider of advanced medical aesthetics in Anaheim, CA. Under the direction of Dr. Tesmer, Visage offers a range of non-surgical cosmetic treatments designed to help clients achieve natural-looking results with minimal downtime.

Committed to innovation and excellence, Visage Laser & Skin Care has served the community for over 20 years and continues to be a trusted name in skin rejuvenation and aesthetic treatments.

🌐 Learn more at: www.visageskin.com

