Power Star Entertainment’s Think Tank Re-Ignites the Disco Era with Its Blockbuster Film – 'Disco-Song-A-Rama'

Destiny Ivy Somers spins her way into history in Disco-Song-A-Rama, Power Star Entertainment’s vibrant tribute to the golden era of disco. Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank: Pioneering visionary projects in film, television, publishing, and music.

Love, rhythm, and resilience collide as one DJ’s legacy sparks the glittering return of disco’s golden age.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank proudly unveils its highly anticipated film treatment and original soundtrack, Disco-Song-A-Rama —a vibrant celebration of music, love, and the unstoppable spirit of disco. Nearly five decades after John Travolta’s iconic performance in Saturday Night Fever ignited a global disco phenomenon and brought the sound, style, and swagger of the era into the mainstream, disco is back—with a fresh heartbeat and a bold new heroine.🎧 Listen to the Soundtrack:Set in 1975 New York City, Disco-Song-A-Rama follows the dazzling journey of Destiny Ivy Somers, a breathtaking woman with commanding beauty and a magnetic energy that captivates every room she enters. At the turntables, she is unstoppable: glamorous, fierce, and fueled by the rhythm of New York City nightclubs.Destiny’s love for music was born from tragedy. As an only child, she lost both parents in a horrific car accident at the age of eight and was raised in Philadelphia by her grandmother, a retired music teacher. Under her grandmother’s care in the “City of Brotherly Love,” Destiny’s life was centered around music—learning its nuances, feeling its power, and understanding its ability to heal.She worked tirelessly, building her career at various record labels before ultimately becoming Head of Promotions at Philadelphia’s number one label, Electric Idol Records (EIR). In 1975, when EIR opened its first New York City division, Destiny seized the opportunity, relocating to the epicenter of music innovation—unknowingly setting the stage for her destiny on the dance floor.Her life changes when she partners with her fiancé and DJ soulmate, Frankie Diamond, a.k.a. “Frankie Disco”—a charismatic Brooklyn native raised by his father after losing his mother to cancer at the age of eleven. Frankie spent his days working at his father’s garage, Frankie’s Auto Repair & Towing, while chasing his passion for music by night, quickly becoming one of New York City’s most sought-after disco DJs.Together, Destiny and Frankie ruled the city’s legendary Disco Sphere—a famous nightclub drenched in neon lights, mirrored walls, and the heartbeat of a generation’s soundtrack. But just as their star rises, tragedy strikes. Frankie’s life is cut short in a sudden motorcycle accident, leaving Destiny shattered—and silencing the music they built together.Months later, Destiny discovers Frankie’s private music diary: a hidden collection of unfinished mixes and two original tracks they dreamed of releasing—"Disco-Song-A-Rama" and "I’m Cravin’ Disco."Fueled by grief, love, and a renewed sense of purpose, Destiny steps back into the DJ booth, blending Frankie’s unreleased sounds with her own evolving artistry. Her comeback is magnetic. As the exclusive DJ at Disco Sphere, she reignites dance floors and redefines the genre—becoming the most sought-after female DJ in the world and launching a disco renaissance across nightclubs, radio stations, and charts worldwide.The film immerses audiences in the colorful heartbeat of the era: bellbottom pants, bold prints, metallic tops, glammed-up hairdos, platform shoes, medallions, and spinning mirror balls. But Disco-Song-A-Rama is more than visual nostalgia—it’s a full sonic celebration.The original soundtrack fuses vintage soul, funk, Latin rhythms, and R&B with a modern edge. The title tracks—"Disco-Song-A-Rama" and "I’m Cravin’ Disco"—channel the vibrant momentum that inspired a global movement.Disco-Song-A-Rama doesn’t just remember the disco era—it brings it roaring back in bold, cinematic fashion.Currently in its final stages of development, Disco-Song-A-Rama is seeking studio and production partners to help bring this visually stunning, musically charged story to life.________________________________________Studios, producers, and collaborators are invited to join Power Star Entertainment’s Think Tank in bringing the spirit of disco back to life through exciting partnership opportunities.________________________________________About Power Star EntertainmentPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative Think Tank leads the industry in film, television, publishing, and music production, with additional consulting services in web solutions, screenwriting, and public relations. With a visionary approach and global reach, the Think Tank creates extraordinary content that educates, entertains, and inspires audiences across generations worldwide.For Partnership Opportunities:📞 Phone: (877) 836-2556🌐 Website: www.PowerStarEntertainment.com

