NEBRASKA, March 5 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495



Gov. Pillen Signs Executive Order Banning More CCP Tech

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order banning the use or download of applications, software, and platforms created or owned by affiliates of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on state networks and devices.

“This is about protecting Nebraska. We need to continue identifying and eliminating threats that come from the Chinese Communist Party,” said Gov. Pillen. “They don’t mean well, and we must ensure that America's adversaries can’t hack our state’s data or critical digital infrastructure. This is important, ongoing work and commonsense governance.”

Today’s action will expand on Gov. Pillen’s March 2023 executive order by including new technology developed by and affiliated with the CCP. That order banned communications equipment and services produced by CCP-controlled companies that were also on the Federal Communications Commission’s Covered List.

A copy of today’s executive order is attached to this email.

Gov. Pillen and Secretary of State Evnen sign EO 25-04