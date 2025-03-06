Thrive Wellbeing Centre Announces the Launch of 'Thrive with Us' Podcast to Support Mental Health

thrive with us podcast

Dr Sarah Rasmi, founder of the Thrive Wellbeing Centre has launched a new podcast aimed at providing more accessible expert information around mental health.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive Wellbeing Centre is excited to announce the launch of " Thrive with Us ", a dynamic new podcast designed to make expert mental health insights more accessible. Hosted by Dr Sarah Rasmi, a licensed psychologist and the founder of the Thrive Wellbeing Centre, this engaging series explores key mental health and relationships topics, offering thoughtful discussions and expert perspectives.Premiered on September 15, 2024, the podcast sheds light on common struggles faced in everyday life, providing listeners with practical strategies and reassurance that they are not alone in their experiences. With a diverse line-up of experts from both the Thrive Wellbeing Centre and the broader mental health community, this podcast provides an inclusive and insightful space for self-reflection, learning, and personal growth.A Fresh Take on Mental Health and RelationshipsMental health conversations are more important than ever, and "Thrive with Us" is designed to foster understanding, break down stigmas, and provide real-world advice for navigating life’s challenges. In each episode, Dr Sarah Rasmi leads thought-provoking conversations covering a range of relatable topics, from navigating relationships and ADHD to overcoming trauma and building confidence in children. Whether you’re a seasoned psychology enthusiast or new to the world of self-development, you’ll find valuable takeaways, expert guidance, and real-life insights to support your journey toward well-being.Exploring Key Topics That MatterEach "Thrive with Us" episode is thoughtfully curated to address real-life challenges, equipping you with practical strategies for navigating personal and emotional growth. Examples of topics covered in these podcasts include:-Navigating Love and ADHD: Unpacking the unique relationship challenges that come with ADHD and how couples can foster deeper connections.-Trauma and Identity: Exploring how trauma shapes self-perception and effective ways to begin the healing process.-Healing from Insecure Attachments: Understanding how early-life attachment patterns impact adult relationships and the necessary steps toward building healthier emotional connections.-Fatherhood and Therapy: Recognizing the vital role fathers play in their children’s emotional well-being and offering insights on deeper engagement.-Building Children's Self-Esteem: Providing evidence-based strategies to nurture confidence and resilience in young minds.Episodes will feature licensed psychologists, therapists, and guest experts, each bringing their unique expertise and perspectives to these essential conversations. You’ll gain valuable insights into mental health topics that are often overlooked, making each discussion both educational and deeply relevant.Breaking Barriers in Mental Health ConversationsOne of the key goals of the "Thrive with Us" podcast is to bridge the gap between professional therapy and everyday mental health conversations. Many people struggle to find credible information, and this podcast is a free and accessible resource for people seeking clarity and guidance on their personal journey.Whether it’s learning how to manage anxiety, improve self-esteem, or navigate complex relationships, "Thrive with Us" creates a space where listeners can feel heard, supported, and empowered to take control of their emotional well-being.Join the Conversation on Mental Well-BeingThe "Thrive with Us" podcast is more than just a conversation – it’s an invitation to embark on a journey of self-discovery, personal growth, and emotional resilience. With episodes released biweekly on YouTube, Instagram, and the Thrive Wellbeing Centre website, you can tune in for fresh perspectives, expert advice, and inspiring discussions that empower you to thrive in every aspect of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.