On display at Studio 21 APR 8-21, 2025

San Diego Abstract Artist, Lucas Smith unleashes his latest solo art exhibition at Village Arts Outreach Studio 21 Apr 8 - 21, 2025

This exhibition showcases my newest works, exploring the interplay of organic shapes, atmospheric details, and a palette inspired by the natural world.” — Lucas Smith

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucas Smith, celebrated award-winning artist and resident of San Diego, California, showcases his latest solo exhibition “Beyond the Boundaries: An Exploration in Abstract Art” at Studio 21 in April.

This collection is an invitation to experience nature’s beauty through abstraction—to feel its presence, energy, and serenity in a way that is both deeply personal and universally resonant. It explores the dynamic interplay of color, texture and movement.

In the past year, Lucas’s work has been juried in dozens of shows in some of San Diego’s best galleries and was awarded Best of Show, two 1st place, two 2nd place, Juror’s Choice, three Honorable Mentions and People’s Choice. He is a juried member of the Professional Artist group and is resident of Studio 2 at Art on 30th in North Park. Lucas is the Assistant Director of the San Diego Watercolor Society’s 45th International Exhibition and a member of North Coastal Art Gallery, OMA Artist Alliance, Sargent Art Group, and Foothills Art Association. He also recently launched Art Connect, a Facebook group that links artists to opportunities while encouraging collaboration and mutual support.

Lucas’s art continues flying off the easel with 55 paintings sold in the past year through solo exhibitions, juried gallery shows, and private commissions. His work is now part of collections across California and the U.S., including New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Oregon, Arizona, and internationally in Norway.

For several decades, Village Arts Outreach has served as a crucial artistic outreach for the Art Center at Spanish Village in Balboa Park. Over the years, thousands of local emerging artists have been given the opportunity to showcase their work in Village Arts Outreach’s intimate, yet professional exhibit venue.

“Beyond the Boundaries: An Exploration in Abstract Art” is on display at Studio 21 April 8th – 21st from 11 AM – 6 PM daily, or by private appointment.

A free public Opening Reception will be held Saturday, April 12th from 2 – 5 PM. The gallery is located in Spanish Village Arts Center at 1770 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA 92101.

You will not want to miss the opportunity to experience this new body of work and engage with Lucas who is quickly becoming one of San Diego's premier artists!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.