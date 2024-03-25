Mission Valley Artist Making His Mark on San Diego with "Minimal Designs & Organic Shapes" at Gallery 21 in April

On display at Gallery 21 APR 9-22, 2024

Through brushstrokes and use of texture my work is meant to not only inspire but to soothe the mind and tell a story.” — Lucas Smith

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucas Smith, an artist and resident of Mission Valley, San Diego, California, is making his solo art exhibition debut with “Minimal Designs & Organic Shapes” at Gallery 21, Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park April 9th – 22nd.

Relocating from the Midwest in 2021, Lucas brings a fresh vision to abstractionism inspired by exploration of America’s Finest City. This contemporary artist is not afraid to use color and showcase his personality through his imagination and creativity. Smith’s palette choices are bold & vibrant. His artwork is a series of layers, each with their own unique significance. Lucas invites his viewers in, not holding back, taking them on a journey through is artwork. Each piece tells a story and seeks to engage each viewer directly.

Lucas is an award-winning artist with work juried into galleries across San Diego County the past year including, Gallery 21 at Spanish Village Art Center, Ashton Art Gallery, San Diego Watercolor Society, North Coastal Art Gallery, Covet Gallery, and OMA Art Alliance. He is also a resident artist in Studio 12 at Ashton Art Gallery at Art on 30th. His website features a selection of current work at lucassmithart.com.

Jurors continue taking notice and raving about Lucas’s art with comments including, “I love the playfulness”, “The colors are bold”, “I could look at it for a good long time and not get tired of it”, “It is a great piece!”

One such award was Best of Miniatures in the December 2023 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition “Luminous Spaces”. Smith’s painting titled “Nature’s Spotlight” was selected by prominent local artist and juror Chuck McPherson for this honor, out of 223 paintings. McPherson commented, “The format is unusual, the textural surface is evocative. The value range is very strong. It has the best qualities of abstract painting. I also like the fact that it is done very loosely, like he already had somewhere else to create.”

For several decades, Gallery 21, has served as a crucial artistic outreach for Spanish Village Art Center in Balboa Park. Over the years, thousands of local emerging artists have been given the opportunity to showcase their work in Gallery 21’s intimate, yet professional exhibit venue.

“Minimal Designs & Organic Shapes” is on display at Gallery 21 April 9th – 22nd. The gallery is open 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM daily, or by private appointment during this exhibition. The gallery is located at 1770 Village Place, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA 92101.

A free public Opening Reception will be held Saturday, April 13th from 3:00 – 6:00 PM, including refreshments and a unique opportunity to engage with the artist as he shares insights on his personal and professional inspirations that led to this exciting body of work.

Come explore this exciting exhibition and meet Lucas who is sure to become one of San Diego’s premier artists!