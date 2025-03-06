Tariq Khatri Shatters Global Digital Marketing Records, Propelling India to the Top of Influencer Marketing
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tariq Mushtaq Khatri has rewritten the rules of digital marketing, achieving an unprecedented milestone in cost-efficient influencer advertising. His record-breaking social media ad campaign, executed over 90 days, has set a new global benchmark, proving that Indian digital marketers can deliver unmatched ROI.
This achievement was officially unveiled during a high-profile press conference at the Bombay Press Club on February 28, 2025, where journalists, industry leaders, and marketing professionals witnessed Tariq Khatri’s groundbreaking success in real-time.
A Campaign That Broke the Internet
Tariq Khatri’s high-impact digital campaign, consisting of 183 Meta ads, achieved:
• Total Views: 56.6 million
• Total Engagements: 25.7 million
• Total Reach: 26 million people
• Reach Growth: 245.3% increase
• Engagement Rate: 99%—a figure rarely seen, even among the world's biggest influencers
Beyond engagement, the campaign shattered cost-efficiency records, demonstrating:
• Cost per engagement: INR 16.24 (~$0.19 USD)
• Cost per million views: INR 7,370 (~$88 USD)
• Total Ad Spend: INR 417,420 (~$5,000 USD)
Setting a New Global Standard
When compared with top international influencers, Tariq Khatri’s campaign emerges as a game-changer. While global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and MrBeast achieve high engagement, their campaigns require significantly higher investments. Tariq’s success proves that Indian digital marketing talent can deliver better engagement at a fraction of the cost.
“This isn’t just about breaking records—it’s about proving that Indian influencers can compete on the global stage and even outperform the biggest names in terms of efficiency and ROI.” – Tariq Khatri
Official Submission to Guinness World Records
This landmark achievement has been submitted to Guinness World Records for verification. If recognized, it will be the first-ever world record for cost-efficient influencer marketing, setting a historic precedent in digital advertising.
“Tariq Khatri’s campaign is a wake-up call for global brands. It proves that smart digital marketing is not about big budgets—it’s about strategic execution. His achievement will change how brands approach influencer marketing worldwide.” – Ravi Malhotra, Chief Digital Strategist at Global AdTech Solutions
India’s Digital Economy on the Rise
Tariq Khatri’s success marks a turning point for India’s digital marketing industry, reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for high-ROI advertising.
His achievement has the potential to:
• Attract international brands to India for cost-effective marketing solutions
• Create new opportunities for Indian influencers and digital marketers
• Redefine global advertising strategies with data-driven efficiency
“This is just the beginning. I want to empower more Indian creators to reach global heights. India’s digital marketing industry is ready to lead the future.” – Tariq Khatri
What’s Next? Expanding the Impact
Following this historic achievement, Tariq Khatri is set to:
→ Partner with global brands, offering next-level advertising solutions
→ Mentor aspiring Indian influencers, helping them dominate the digital space
→ Scale India’s influence in international digital marketing
A Call to Global Brands: The Future is in India
With higher engagement rates and lower advertising costs than Western markets, India is now the most attractive destination for global digital marketing investments. Tariq Khatri’s record-breaking campaign is proof that brands can achieve massive impact at minimal cost by leveraging Indian influencer talent.
“Tariq Khatri’s world record proves that data-driven marketing can rewrite the rules of digital engagement. The future of advertising belongs to those who innovate—and India is leading the charge!” Mayur M. Gunjal (Head of Communication)
Media Acknowledgment & Thank You Note
“We extend our deepest gratitude to all journalists and media professionals who attended the press conference and helped share this historic milestone. Your role in bringing India’s digital marketing revolution to the global stage is invaluable.”
For more information, visit www.tariqkhatri.in
Tariq Khatri

