TOOTRiS and Schreiber Foods Expand Nationwide Partnership to Support Working Parents

Schreiber Foods expands Child Care Benefit nationwide

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the first-and-only on-demand Child Care platform in the country, offering around-the-clock services, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Schreiber Foods, one of the world’s leading food companies.

Originally launched two years ago in Richland Center, Wisconsin, and Stephenville, Texas, the program provided Schreiber Foods employees with access to the TOOTRiS real-time Child Care platform and up to $5,000 in annual subsidies for Child Care costs. Schreiber Foods is now expanding the initiative nationwide, making it available to employees across all of its U.S. locations.

“Schreiber Foods is setting the gold standard for how employers can support their workforce,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “By expanding their commitment to Child Care Benefits nationwide, they’re ensuring that more working parents can find the care they need, reducing stress and increasing productivity. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking leadership needed to strengthen the workforce and sustain growth.”

Through TOOTRiS, Schreiber Foods employees will now have access to an extensive network of over 230,000 Child Care providers nationwide, allowing them to find and enroll their children in programs that meet their unique schedules and needs. The program’s success underscores the growing demand for employer-sponsored Child Care solutions, particularly in industries facing workforce shortages.

For more information about TOOTRiS Child Care Benefits solutions, visit TOOTRiS.com.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation’s largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

About Schreiber Foods

Schreiber Foods strives to do good through food every day. Based in North America, the company is a customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Its more than 10,000 employees and presence on five continents enable Schreiber to be an essential ingredient in its customers’ success.

With annual sales of more than $7 billion, Schreiber partners with the best retailers, restaurants, distributors and food manufacturers around the globe. Schreiber also recognizes its responsibility to do good in the world and is driven to make a difference in everything it does.



