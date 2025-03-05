Nighttime work on the Snake River Bridge continues this Friday night

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing a lane over the Snake River Bridge on Wyoming State Highway 22 again this Friday evening, beginning at 11 p.m. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations, and will alternate on one lane while crews work in the other lane. The work will conclude by 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Crews will be continuing the bridge inspection from last Friday.

“We were unable to get all the surveying completed on the bridge deck last Friday,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

Drivers should anticipate delays of up to 15 minutes through the project area Friday night from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and should be cautious of roadside workers and flaggers.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.