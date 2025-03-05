WYDOT issues reminders ahead of upcoming winter storm

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants to urge those traveling this weekend, especially those traveling to school sporting events, to stay alert for winter driving conditions and plan for potential travel delays.

Parts of Interstate 80, Interstate 25, Interstate 90 and other major highways, including Wyoming Highway 28/South Pass and US Highway 20/26, are under Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories or Watches for weather expected to hit the Cowboy State tonight, tomorrow and into Friday morning. The forecast calls for heavy snowfall, blowing snow, strong winds and other wintry hazards.

WYDOT is ready for the storm, and snowplows will be out maintaining the roads through the weekend. To be effective at plowing and distributing salt/sand, plows have to drive slowly. WYDOT has already seen 10 plows hit this season, and snowplows do much more good out on the roads rather than in our mechanic bays. Please give plows room to work.

To see how often the highways on your route are plowed, view our Snowplow Priority Plan.

Even with plows out, drivers can expect slick spots, ice, drifting snow and other hazards. WYDOT encourages all motorists to slow down in slick conditions, avoid using cruise control, and stay alert for sudden changes in weather. In any weather, never drive impaired or distracted and always wear your seat belt.

The decision to close any highway is not taken lightly, and WYDOT does not preemptively schedule closures. If a road is closed during a storm event, it is due to whiteout conditions, drifted snow, or a crash. Driving on closed roads puts WYDOT plow operators and first responders at risk. WYDOT does have a program that helps local and regional workers and residents get to work, school, livestock and other responsibilities when a highway is closed if conditions are safe enough to do so. To learn more about the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program, visit our website: https://w-tap.wyoroad.info/w-tap/

Know before you go, check road conditions before you travel at www.wyoroad.info or on the Wyoming 511 mobile app. These are WYDOT’s only source for road conditions and traveler information. WYDOT also produces road and weather informational videos on our YouTube Page and on Facebook. Motorists are also encouraged to monitor alerts and warnings from their local National Weather Service office.