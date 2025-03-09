Experience the Excitement of 'Max Goes Hunting' at the London Book Fair 2025

Max Goes Hunting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Bookfair (LBF) 2025, one of the most influential publishing events in the world, will take place from March 11-13 at Olympia London. Explora Books , a leading marketing and publishing firm, will be present at Stand 3E38, offering a special showcase of Elliott Gilbert ’s beautifully illustrated children's book, ‘ Max Goes Hunting .’A delightful story for young readers, ‘Max Goes Hunting’ follows the journey of Max Marten, a curious three-week-old marten learning to discover the wonders of the forest. As his parents introduce him to the art of hunting, Max encounters a dilemma—his natural instincts clashes with his kindness when he finds a frightened sparrow and a tiny rabbit. Instead of hunting, he discovers an alternative path, feasting on delicious fallen fruits and embracing the diversity of nature’s offerings. Through Max’s adventure, young readers learn valuable lessons about empathy, self-discovery, and making choices that align with their values.Elliott Gilbert is a celebrated author and illustrator, known for bringing captivating children’s stories to life. His portfolio includes ‘Max Goes Hunting’, ‘My Cat Story’, and acclaimed illustrated works such as ‘Mittens in May’ by Maxine Kumin and the beloved classic ‘The Best Loved Doll’ by Rebecca Caudill. His artistic talent has been widely recognized, with his paintings exhibited in renowned galleries and honored with prestigious awards.While Elliott Gilbert will not be attending LBF 2025 in person, attendees can explore his work at Explora Books’ stand. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with industry professionals, discover marketing and distribution opportunities, and connect with a global network of book enthusiasts and publishing experts.For over 50 years, The London Bookfair has been a cornerstone event for the publishing industry, bringing together publishers, dealmakers, copyright professionals, and creative visionaries from around the world. This premier event serves as a hub for networking, gaining industry insights, and shaping the future of publishing.Join Explora Books at Stand 3E38 to experience the magic of ‘Max Goes Hunting’ and discover Elliott Gilbert’s timeless storytelling. For more information on Elliott Gilbert’s work, contact us at (236) 259-4886.

