SnapFulfil to Unveil Next-Generation UI and New Order Management Functionality at ProMat 2025

SnapFulfil debuts new UI & Order Management at ProMat 2025 – live demos at Booth #E11312 showcasing enhanced efficiency & seamless fulfillment.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFulfil, a leading provider of hybrid warehouse management systems , is set to make a major impact at ProMat 2025 with the debut of its highly anticipated new user interface (UI) and innovative Order Management functionality. The company will be hosting live demonstrations of its industry-leading WMS for visitors to see the new updates in person at their booth #E11312.A Best-in-Class WMS Gets a Best-in-Class UI---------------------------------------------------------SnapFulfil’s new UI is designed to elevate user experience to unprecedented levels. Responding to customer feedback, the redesigned interface makes navigation more intuitive and processes more efficient, ensuring that users can maximize productivity with minimal training. These features range from an improved column view configurable by user, saved views, improved picker fields, and all the way to a full refresh to a more modern look - including dark mode. This major upgrade solidifies SnapFulfil’s reputation as a best-in-class WMS with a best-in-class UI to match.Introducing Order Management------------------------------------------To further enhance warehouse operations, SnapFulfil is adding Order Management functionality as part of its growing suite of warehouse management tools. The new order management features seamlessly integrate within SnapFulfil’s WMS, offering users greater visibility, control, and efficiency in managing orders from multiple channels. This addition enhances SnapFulfil’s suite of tools, further boosting warehouse productivity.Live Podcast with Kevin Lawton of 'The New Warehouse' SnapFulfil is bringing an extra layer of engagement to ProMat 2025 by partnering with Kevin Lawton, host of The New Warehouse podcast. The team will join Kevin’s podcast live at the event for an exclusive interview, expert insights, and discussions on the latest trends in warehouse automation and fulfillment technology.Experience SnapFulfil Live – Booth Demonstrations-------------------------------------------------------------------Attendees can witness the power of SnapFulfil in action with live demos at the SnapFulfil booth. These interactive sessions will showcase the efficiency and flexibility of SnapFulfil’s WMS, including the new UI and order management features.Demonstrations will be held at the following times:● Monday, March 17 – 11:00 AM & 2:30 PM CST● Tuesday, March 18 – 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM CST● Wednesday, March 19 – 10:00 AM & 1:00 PM CSTVisit SnapFulfil at ProMat 2025---------------------------------------Join SnapFulfil at ProMat 2025 to experience the future of warehouse management firsthand. Meet the team, explore the latest innovations, and discover how SnapFulfil continues to set new standards for efficiency and ease of use in the fulfillment industry.For more information or to schedule a demo, email info@snapfulfil.com or stop by Booth E11312 at ProMat 2025.About SnapFulfil---------------------SnapFulfil is the flagship hybrid Warehouse Management System (WMS) developed by Synergy Logistics, a pioneer in warehouse management technology with over 50 years of experience. SnapFulfil delivers cutting edge technology that drives rapid return on investment, thanks to its proprietary, highly configurable workflow rules engine. Designed for flexibility, SnapFulfil is quick to implement and easily adaptable to meet evolving fulfilment needs, helping businesses enhance warehouse efficiency.In addition to SnapFulfil, Synergy Logistics has introduced SnapControl , an award-winning multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a device-agnostic, unified approach to automation. SnapControl efficiently coordinates all warehouse devices and robotics, delivering seamless automation with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.Learn more at SnapFulfil's website.

