LBK Design Build Honored with Two Region 1 NARI RotY Awards for Excellence in Residential Bath and Residential Kitchen

LBK Design Build wins two regional NARI Remodeler of the Year awards, Residential Bath between $70,000 and $100,000, and for Residential Kitchen over $200,000.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LBK Design Build is proud to announce its recognition by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) with two Remodeler of the Year awards. The company was honored in the Residential Bath category for a project valued between $70,000 and $100,000, and in the Residential Kitchen category for a project valued over $200,000.Competing against an impressive array of 477 entries valued at over $192 million, LBK Design Build's kitchen and bath remodeling projects were distinguished as the best in their categories, underscoring the company’s commitment to excellence in the remodeling industry. These prestigious awards position LBK Design Build among the elite in its field, highlighting their dedication to quality craftsmanship and innovative design.To celebrate this achievement, LBK Design Build will attend the Evening of Excellence event during the 2025 NARI Annual Conference. This celebration will occur on April 9, 2025, in Austin, Texas, following the conference that runs from April 7 to 9. The event not only honors the Regional Winners but also unveils the National Winners for the RotY awards.About LBK Design Build:LBK Design Build is a premier provider of Design/Build remodeling services in Doylestown, PA, specializing in transforming residential spaces into beautifully functional environments. Our dedicated team combines expertise and creativity to deliver exceptional results tailored to meet our clients' unique needs.About the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI):NARI equips remodelers nationwide with resources to succeed, strengthens the professionalism of the remodeling industry, and builds public trust in the remodeling industry.NARI Media Relations

