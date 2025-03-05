Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 3, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of March 3 include the following:

Monday, March 3 at 11:45 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the 35th South Carolina Rural Summit, 1208 Washington Place, 1208 Washington Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 4 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the KVH Women in Business Summit, Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, March 4 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will join Darlington Raceway for a press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 6 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend an economic development announcement in Jasper County, Clarius Hardeeville Industrial Park, 216 Industrial Court, Hardeeville, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 24, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of February 24 included:

Monday, February 24

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, February 25

9:50 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended a press conference at South Carolina State University for a special announcement, Fine Arts Building Auditorium, South Carolina State University, 300 College Street, Orangeburg, S.C.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:45 PM: Agency meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the University of South Carolina Medical School Groundbreaking Ceremony, University of South Carolina Health Sciences Campus, BullStreet District, 2730 Colonial Drive, Columbia, S.C.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, February 26

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

1:15 PM: Agency meeting.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 14th Annual South Carolina Automotive Summit, Hyatt Regency, 220 North Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, February 27

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster recognized Red Cross Month, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

12:45 PM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina General Assembly.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, February 28

10:00 AM: Agency meeting.

Saturday, March 1

4:21 PM: Agency call.

4:32 PM: Agency call.

4:44 PM: Agency call.

5:27 PM: Policy call.

5:40 PM: Agency call.

5:55 PM: Agency call.

6:00 PM: Policy call.

Sunday, March 2

10:26 AM: Agency call.

10:51 AM: Policy call.