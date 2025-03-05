Grand Opening of New Telecommunications Store in Mudgee with Dr Karl as Star Attraction

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki

The telecommunications landscape in Mudgee is about to be transformed with the official launch of axxis, a telecommunications retail store.

I love events that bring people together to celebrate knowledge, curiosity, and learning. I’m looking forward to being in Mudgee to meet locals with curious minds, talk science, and share a few facts.” — Dr Karl Kruszelnicki

MUDGEE, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The telecommunications landscape in Mudgee is about to be transformed with the official launch of axxis, a telecommunications retail store. To mark the occasion, Australia’s favourite science communicator, Dr Karl Kruszelnicki, will be the special guest at this major launch event.

Dr Karl will be in Mudgee to meet locals, share his passion for science, and sign copies of his books. The first 50 people through the door will receive a free signed copy of Dr Karl's latest book, 'A Periodic Tale', with other books also available on the day. The event will also feature free prizes and giveaways valued at over $10,000, plus live close-up magic and entertainment for kids by Pooka, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Event Details

📍 Location: 32 Byron Pl, Mudgee (formerly Telstra store)

📅 Date: Saturday, 12 April

🕘 9:00 AM – Celebration begins

📖 10:00 AM – Dr Karl book signing & meet and greet

✂️ 11:30 AM – Official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dr Karl and Mayor Des Kennedy

This new store marks an exciting expansion for axxis, a telecommunications retailer with a 36-year history of delivering exceptional service in the Dubbo region. Locals can expect the same expertise, reliability, and customer-first approach that has been a hallmark of the business.

Mathew Dickerson, founder of axxis, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch:

"For over three decades, axxis has been providing cutting-edge telecommunications solutions backed by outstanding customer service. Expanding into Mudgee is an exciting step, and we are committed to bringing the same level of dedication and expertise to this region. Having Dr Karl here to celebrate with us makes the day even more special."

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki also shared his excitement about visiting Mudgee:

"I love events that bring people together to celebrate knowledge, curiosity, and learning. I’m looking forward to being in Mudgee to meet locals with curious minds, talk science, and share a few fascinating facts. I can’t wait to see everyone there!"

This major community event will be a celebration of technology, knowledge, and fun. Everyone is invited to join in, meet Dr Karl, win great prizes, and experience the future of telecommunications in Mudgee with axxis.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.