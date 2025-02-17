Submit Release
axxis Expands its Retail Presence into Mudgee, Narrabri & Armidale

axxis, a name synonymous with regional telecommunications excellence for over 35 years, is expanding its footprint in regional NSW.

I am enthusiastic about this growth after 35 years of building a reputation in Dubbo. axxis will bring exceptional customer service to these 3 locations while maintaining access to the best network.”
DUBBO, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- axxis, a name synonymous with regional telecommunications excellence for over 35 years, is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of the Telstra Retail Stores in Mudgee, Narrabri, and Armidale. This is a significant milestone and reinforces a commitment to delivering extensive telecommunications knowledge and exceptional customer service to these regional communities.

Founder Mathew Dickerson shared his enthusiasm for this expansion, highlighting the strong reputation built in Dubbo and the opportunity to bring the same dedication and service to Mudgee, Narrabri, and Armidale. The focus remains on ensuring local businesses and residents have access to the best telecommunications solutions available.

To celebrate this exciting new chapter, three major launch events will be held:
• Mudgee: Saturday, 12 April
• Narrabri: Saturday, 3 May
• Armidale: Saturday, 14 June

Each event will feature prizes, special guests, and exclusive promotions, reinforcing the commitment to supporting regional communities. With a strong focus on high-quality telecommunications services, axxis remains dedicated to helping regional businesses thrive in an increasingly connected world.

For further information or media enquiries, please contact Mathew Dickerson at 0418 628 439 or via email at media@axxis.digital.

Mathew Dickerson
axxis
+61 418 628 439
media@axxis.digital
