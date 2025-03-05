Submit Release
MDC to host ‘fly tying as art’ event at St. Joseph art museum

St. JOSEPH, Mo. – Who says practical skills can’t also be beautiful? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a free class titled “Fly Tying: The Angler’s Art” from 1 – 4 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art in St. Joseph.

Participants will learn to tie a variety of fly fishing lures during this three-hour class. As they create these vibrant, often uniquely-shaped tools, they will find connections with the colors and textures found in various art forms displayed in the museum. Will your favorite lure remind you of impressionism, minimalism, or abstraction?

“Our goal is to help people find a connection between art and function,” said MDC Conservation Educator T.J. Peacher.

Registration for this class is required. To register, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206805. Supplies will be provided.

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art is located at 2818 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph. Questions about the class may be directed to Conservation Educator T.J. Peacher at Thomas.peacher@mdc.mo.gov. The museum can be contacted at 816-233-7003.

