Learn about amphibians March 19 at MDC's Shoal Creek Center

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some of the earliest sounds of a Missouri spring are the trilling of native frogs.

People wanting to learn more about the frogs making those sounds and also about other amphibians that become active in spring should sign up for Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Amphibians of Missouri” on March 19 at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. This program will be from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration is required for this free program. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/206357

At the March 19 program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will talk about the species of frogs, toads, and salamanders that make up Missouri’s amphibian population. Ballard will also talk about the sounds they make and will have tips that will help people identify them at night. People will also get an up-close look at several live species of amphibians that are at the Shoal Creek Center.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming programs or what information on how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.