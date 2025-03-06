KRAMBU, Bitspower, and XFX Introduce Liquid-Cooled AI Servers with AMD Radeon GPUs

Powering the Future: Liquid-Cooled AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs for AI Acceleration

This partnership shows our dedication to advancing AI performance. By working with Bitspower and XFX, we ensure customers have solid solutions for scalability, reliability, longevity, and efficiency.” — Travis Jank, CEO of KRAMBU

COEUR D’ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRAMBU Bitspower , and XFX have joined forces to bring advanced liquid-cooling solutions to AMD’s cutting-edge RDNA 4.0 architecture. Leveraging KRAMBU’s expertise in high-performance computing and data center infrastructure, Bitspower’s cutting-edge cooling technology, and XFX’s GPU innovation, these systems deliver exceptional performance, optimized thermal management, and enhanced reliability for data centers and enterprise applications.Designed for maximum efficiency, each server can accommodate up to 20 GPUs, significantly increasing computing density and performance for AI, machine learning, and data analytics workloads. KRAMBU's new server platform utilizes AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT, built on the 5nm RDNA 4 Navi 48 architecture, which boasts 25% greater transistor density than NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPUs, packing 53.9 billion transistors into a die smaller than GB203. This high-density configuration enables data centers to maximize processing power within a compact footprint, optimizing resource utilization and driving unprecedented scalability for AI-driven workloads.This collaboration sets a new standard for high-performance computing, delivering a significant increase in processing power and efficiency. The liquid-cooled AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT rackmount servers enhance overall performance while maintaining optimal operating temperatures, extending component lifespan, and reducing overall energy consumption—an essential benefit for data centers prioritizing both performance and sustainability.___About KrambuKrambu, based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is a veteran in high-performance computing and digital infrastructure. Specializing in data center products and services, enterprise hardware, and systems optimization, Krambu delivers scalable solutions for evolving AI demands. For inquiries, contact info@krambu.com.About BitspowerBitspower is a globally recognized leader in advanced liquid cooling solutions for high-performance computing chips. Specializing in precision-engineered liquid-cooling components, Bitspower delivers innovative and reliable thermal management solutions for gaming, AI, data centers, and enterprise applications. With a commitment to quality and performance, Bitspower continues to set the standard for cutting-edge cooling technology.About XFXXFX is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance graphics cards and computing solutions. Renowned for its innovation in GPU technology, XFX specializes in delivering cutting-edge hardware optimized for gaming, AI, and data center applications. With a focus on performance, efficiency, and reliability, XFX continues to push the boundaries of computing power.

