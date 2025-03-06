DynamicWeb Celebrates 25 Years of Simplifying Commerce and Driving Innovation

Marking a quarter-century of commitment to excellence, partnerships, and sustainable solutions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DynamicWeb , a global leader in integrated eCommerce , CMS, and PIM solutions, is celebrating 25 years of empowering businesses with innovative digital solutions. Founded in 1999 by Christian Beer and Nicolai Høeg Pedersen, DynamicWeb has grown from humble beginnings in Aarhus, Denmark, to become a trusted provider for mid-sized, large, and enterprise companies worldwide.Over the past two and a half decades, DynamicWeb has supported businesses in simplifying complex processes through a unified platform that integrates CMS, eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM) , and Marketing tools. By connecting seamlessly with Microsoft ERP systems such as D365 F&O, Business Central, NAV, and AX, DynamicWeb helps companies reduce complexity, enhance efficiency, and lower the total cost of ownership.DynamicWeb recently launched DynamicWeb 10, a modern API-first architecture designed to meet the needs of MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud, and Headless) companies while providing no-code/low-code features for rapid deployment. With more than 12,000 websites developed and customers in markets spanning Europe, the U.S., and APAC, the company’s local presence enables it to deliver tailored solutions and close support.This milestone celebrates the people, ideas, and partnerships that have shaped DynamicWeb’s journey. With 150+ employees worldwide, the company remains focused on its mission to simplify eCommerce and drive innovation for years to come.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

